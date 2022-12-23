Andrew Tate called the Logan Paul a “performing clown” on his podcast with his brother Tristan Tate. Here is what Tate said in an edition of 'The War Room' podcast:

"You have no interest in the things my brother and I are interested in, we're interested in the future of humanity, in allowing people to have open discourse and discussion. All you care about is keeping your little f**king YouTube channel because you are a performing clown at mercy of his masters.

"Logan is a man who says anything because he thinks he's supposed to say that. So that the people in charge don't take his YouTube channel away, because if he loses it he has nothing else."

Tate and Paul have had a long history of trading shots at each other. After their friendship seemingly fell apart, the former kickboxing champion was scrutinized heavily by major press outlets and banned from all social media sites.

Logan Paul then used his platform to criticize the former kickboxing world champion as well, saying:

“I don’t feel like giving him the blessing of being my dance partner in the ring, the sh*t that Andrew Tate is saying will have a ripple effect much more dangerous than you can imagine.

"His rhetoric has extreme negative energy in it and it will affect impressionable young people that will not show until years from now and it is dangerous."

Andrew Tate vs. Logan Paul

A month ago on Jeff Wittek’s podcast ‘Jeff FM’, Paul claimed he had visions of choking out Tate in an MMA matchup. After they "finally signed up for an MMA fight", he claimed to have "choked him out in 15 seconds".

The long-standing feud between the two internet personalities has only elevated day by day. Andrew Tate retweeted fans' reactions to Logan Paul talking negatively about Jesus and Christianity. The Former ISKA kickboxing champion has had words for the YouTuber for some time now, he said this on the Valuetainment podcast:

“So first things first I wanna be absolutely clear that Logan Paul is utterly and absolutely a tool of the matrix (society). He’s a bought and sold individual with no soul, he doesn’t stand up for anything and he doesn’t mean anything that he says. He can flip-flop on any issue, he can be bought and sold. The dude’s a b*tch”.

Andrew Tate vs. Jake Paul is currently in negotiations, and Logan Paul vs. Andrew Tate is not currently being seriously discussed.

