Aaron Chalmers' infant son to have major surgery right after Floyd Mayweather fight

Aaron Chalmers will be fighting with a heavy heart against Floyd Mayweather later this month.

The Geordie Shore star originally got his start in reality television, but later became known for his career in MMA. Chalmers had a successful run in both Bellator and BAMMA but ultimately retired from the sport in 2021. However, he didn't retire without a focus.

Not long after retiring from MMA, the British star announced his intentions to compete in boxing. Last June, Chalmers made a successful debut by defeating Alexander Zeledon by unanimous decision in Liverpool.

For his second fight in the boxing ring, Aaron Chalmers will be facing Floyd Mayweather. The pair will headline a pay-per-view card at the O2 Arena, with the main event being an eight-round exhibition bout.

The Brit will likely have a hard time focusing on the biggest fight of his life. In a recent interview with Mirror Fighting, Chalmers revealed that his infant son will be having major head surgery just days after his boxing match with 'Money':

"It was a bad year. My son was born and he was in and out of hospital for months and it's still not finished. Two days after the fight he's got major head surgery. Everything I do is for my boys, it's all to make a better future my children, starting with the Floyd fight."

Aaron Chalmers discusses future after Floyd Mayweather

Win, lose, or draw, Aaron Chalmers believes his fight with Floyd Mayweather is the start of something big.

The Geordie Shore star has made headlines ever since beginning his combat sports career. While many doubted that Chalmers could cut it in MMA, he later captured several high-profile wins in the Bellator cage.

Just two fights into his boxing career, he's now looking to exceed expectations again. Aaron Chalmers believes he could be the first to hand 'Money' his defeat. However, as he revealed in an interview with Mirror Fighting, his career won't stop there.

After Mayweather, he believes he could fight names such as Jake Paul:

"For me, this couldn't have come at a better time. It's the start of the year and then that opens the doors for the big boys, the big names in influencer boxing. This puts me right back in the mix with Jake Paul, Tommy Fury, KSI where towards the end of last year I thought they were creeping away from me."

