Floyd Mayweather set to face ex-Bellator MMA fighter in U.K. exhibition next month

Floyd Mayweather will face Aaron Chalmers at the O2 Arena in February.

'Money' has been out of action since his exhibition clash with YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji in November. In that outing, the undefeated boxer unsurprisingly dominated 'The Tank', ultimately scoring a sixth-round stoppage win.

Since then, the former champion has maintained that his goal is to fight in the U.K. next. Interestingly, he never competed in the country during his professional career.

For those unaware, an exhibition is more akin to a sparring session than a full-blown fight. Given Mayweather will be 46 years old next month, these are the kind of matchups that make sense for 'Money'.

Floyd Mayweather previously revealed his plans to face ONE Championship's Liam Harrison on February 25. However, due to an injury to 'The Hitman', he was forced to decline.

As a result, Aaron Chalmers has been tabbed as a replacement. The Brit originally gained fame for appearing on the Geordie Shore reality show. However, in 2017, he became a professional MMA fighter, later signing with Bellator.

He went 2-2 in the promotion before retiring from MMA in 2021. Following that announcement, Chalmers revealed his plans to compete in boxing. Last June, he won his debut against Alexander Zeledon by unanimous decision.

He will now look to spring an upset against one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Aaron Chalmers discusses his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather

It's not every day that a fighter fights Floyd Mayweather in his second boxing match ever.

Nonetheless, that is what has fortunately befallen Aaron Chalmers. The Brit is no stranger to combat sports, given his 5-2 professional record inside the cage.

However, he's only been training specifically for boxing for a little over a year. Despite that, he feels confident that he can put on a show against 'Money' next month at the O2 Arena.

In a press release, Aaron Chalmers discussed his upcoming clash with Floyd Mayweather. The former Bellator fighter voiced his appreciation for the opportunity and his goal of making an impact in boxing.

In the press release, Chalmers was quoted as stating:

“I’ve been training with Adam Booth in the boxing gym and I’m eager to make a name for myself in the boxing world. I jumped on this opportunity immediately. It’s an honor to share the ring with one of the greatest fighters of all time and I’m definitely going to take advantage of it.”

