Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced on his Instagram in a since-deleted post that he will be facing ONE Championship's Liam Harrison on February 25th in an exhibition fight at the 02 Arena in London, England.

However, Liam Harrison has refuted the claim that he is facing Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match with a since deleted Instagram post of his own, citing a knee injury that has gotten worse due to hard parring in the gym.

Both fighters have since deleted their posts about the fight, due to the likelihood of the bout being canceled. Harrison wrote in the caption:

“Many of you will have seen the announcement this morning about my fight against Floyd Mayweather. Devastatingly, my knee just won’t allow it. Discussions about the fight started a few days ago with the Mayweather team and I honestly thought I would be OK in a boxing fight, even with needing surgery on my knee."

He added:

"I upped my training as soon as discussions started and had some hard sparring and pads but almost immediately my knee had ballooned up and I can’t walk. Hitting pads is fine but the movement and agility needed to spar and especially fight just isn’t possible.”

Liam Harrison (90-25-2) is a British Muay Thai fighter nicknamed 'The Hitman' who competes in the bantamweight division of ONE Championship and is currently signed to the organization. The English welterweight fighter splits his time between Thailand and England, fighting out of Bad Company in the UK, Jitti Gym and Yokkao team in Thailand.

Floyd Mayweather buys Rolex for waitress at NBA game

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is no stranger to extravagant gifts and being charitable. While seated at an LA Clippers game, Mayweather was captured gifting a Rolex to one of the waitresses at the stadium, who Floyd claims “always takes care of him." He said:

“So I had to get her sum for Christmas, she always takes care of me so I gotta take care of her.”

The 50-0 fighter has had a history of giving back and being generous with fans. The former multiweight world champion gave away $1,000 each to a group of five kids after the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics game before Christmas last year, consistently showing his altruistic side.

