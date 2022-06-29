Is NFL star Adrian Peterson broke?

Adrian Peterson possesses a net worth of $1 million, despite the fact that he's earned over $100 million in his NFL career.

The former MVP first played in the NFL 15 seasons ago. After starting his career with the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson had a lot of success that saw him lead the squad to the playoffs multiple times. Peterson was awarded the MVP for his 2,000 yard rushing performance in 2012.

In the past few years, the 37-year-old has bounced from squad to squad. Peterson spent the most recent season with the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks and at the time of this writing, he's a free agent.

During that 15-year career, he earned over 100 million dollars. Despite that, according to CelebrityNetWorth, he has an estimated net worth of only one million. Some reports speculate that Peterson is in debt; however, that's far from confirmed.

In 2019, Peterson's lawyer confirmed that he was nearly broke due to trusting the wrong people with his finances. Along with that, the former NFL MVP has had multiple legal issues during his career, which have racked up notable lawyer fees. News of Peterson's wealth (or lackethereof) has also focused on him selling multiple homes over the past few years.

Adrian Peterson is fighting Le'Veon Bell in a boxing match

Discussions around the former MVP's wealth have once again arose due to recent news of him participating in a boxing match. Adrian Peterson is set to face Le'Veon Bell next month on the undercard of Social Gloves 2.

Last month, McBroom announced that Bell was going to be on his undercard, set for July 30th at the Crypto.com Arena. Despite teasing that the former running back could face a former Los Angeles Lakers player, Bell's instead going to be fighting another NFL player.

It was reported yesterday that Peterson will be the one stepping up to face Bell. Despite not having much proven boxing experience, it seems that the former NFL player feels confident enough to strap on the gloves for a match.

Mike Coppinger of ESPN Ringside reported that the fight is now official. The bout will be a heavyweight affair, although it won't be a professional contest. Instead, the fight will be an exhibition matchup, so it won't go to their professional records.

Despite the matchup not going on their professional records, they will undoubtedly be throwing real punches on July 30th.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, sources tell @MikeCoppinger Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, sources tell @MikeCoppinger. https://t.co/8NuDo6KF1y

