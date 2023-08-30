After impressing fans with new training footage, Andy Ruiz Jr. calls on Deontay Wilder to seal the deal for $10,000,000

Andy Ruiz Jr. impressed fans with his recent training footage and is now calling out Deontay Wilder to sign the contract and make their fight official.

During an Instagram live, the Mexican heavyweight boxer clapped back at a fan who commented and insinuated that he is the one ducking Wilder. He mentioned that is quite the opposite as he isn't being offered what he believes he deserves:

"Ain't nobody ducking [Deontay] Wilder, man. Tell him to pay me what I deserve, bro. They're trying to pay me what they paid me my last fight, it doesn't make sense. You're climbing up the ladders and then you get a big test, you're supposed to beat him, I f***ing beat him and the purse is supposed to go higher and higher and higher. That's the way it goes."

'Destroyer' also brought up that he believes 'The Bronze Bomber' doesn't want to fight him, and so he is being offered less money in an attempt to discourage him from accepting. Andy Ruiz Jr. noted how much money it would take for him to accept the fight and put Deontay Wilder on blast for avoiding a fight with him, saying:

"I'll fight him for $10 million, fu** it. If you show Wilder what I'll be doing inside the gym and how I'll be looking, he's not gonna wanna fight, he's gonna wanna pay me less money. Fu**ing pu**y a** fool."

It remains to be seen whether cooler heads will prevail and Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Deontay Wilder will become a reality or if both decide to pursue other fights.

When did Andy Ruiz Jr. last compete?

Andy Ruiz Jr. has been among the top heavyweight boxers in the sport for quite some time.

'Destroyer' fought Luis Ortiz last September, where he earned a unanimous decision win. It was an impressive win that extended his winning streak to two consecutive wins, and after the bout, it appeared as though a bout with Deontay Wilder was inevitable.

Ruiz Jr.'s last loss came via a unanimous decision against Anthony Joshua in 2019. It was a rematch of their encounter earlier that year, which saw 'Destroyer' earn a seventh-round TKO win.

