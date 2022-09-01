"We just gotta give it all" - Andy Ruiz Jr. talks about his motivation to fight ahead of facing Luis Ortiz

Andy Ruiz Jr. is set to return to the boxing ring after being away for more than a year since his last fight against Chris Arreola. 'The Destroyer' will take on the hard-hitting Luis Ortiz on September 4 in an attempt to fall back into title contention.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the boxing ring, Ruiz Jr. has opened up on the motivation to keep on fighting. 'The Destroyer' has been subjected to a lot of criticism following his defeat to Anthony Joshua in their rematch back in 2019 with many people calling him out for a "lack of motivation".

However, Andy Ruiz Jr. is determined to continue fighting for his family and loved ones. During a recent interview with ES News, the former heavyweight champion said:

"I think the motivation and disrespect is just between me and myself because I think everybody has their own little, their mind playing games you know? So, I think we need to stay focused, we need to motivate ourselves and you know, why do we do this? What's the reason why we do this and I feel its for my people, my family, my kids and you know, we just gotta give it all we got."

Andy Ruiz Jr. discusses his fight against Luis Ortiz

'The Destroyer' is ready to do whatever it takes to become a world champion again. Having lost the heavyweight world championship in his first title defense itself, Andy Ruiz Jr. is seemingly hungrier than ever.

However, on his route to getting another title shot, stands the hard-hitting Luis Ortiz. The Mexican is well aware of the threat presented by the Cuban and is ready to put on a great performance come Saturday night. While discussing his upcoming fight against 'King Kong', 'The Destroyer' said:

“When I hit somebody and they fall straight to the canvas, it’s an amazing feeling. You are unstoppable at that moment. I want to become a champion again and that’s exactly why I am working my a** off. Because I know what it takes to win that fight. Both of us are trying to rip each other’s head off and that’s exactly what they are gonna see on September 4.”

