Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz net worth comparison in 2022 - Who is richer ?

Andy Ruiz Jr. is set to return to the boxing ring after more than a year on September 4th against Luis Ortiz. With the fight scheduled to take place later this weekend, let's take a look at how the two compare against each other when it comes to their respective net worth.

According to Wealthygorilla, Andy Ruiz Jr. has an estimated net worth of $10 million as of 2022. On the flipside, Luis Ortiz isn't that far behind when it comes to net worth. According to Celebritynetworth, 'King Kong' has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of this writing.

'Destroyer' has had quite the ride over the past three years. He caused one of the biggest upsets in history by beating Anthony Joshua back in 2019. However, he went on to lose the rematch later that year. Since then, he has stayed rather inactive and has fought only once.

Andy Ruiz Jr. was last seen inside the squared circle against Chris Arreola in May last year. While he did enough to walk away with a win, it didn't come without adversity. Ruiz Jr. was knocked down early in the fight, but managed to find his feet again and went on to win the fight.

Ruiz Jr.'s opponent Luis Ortiz has also seemingly found his groove again. He has returned to winning ways since his loss to Deontay Wilder in 2019, knocking out two of his opponents since then.

Andy Ruiz Jr. previews fight against Luis Ortiz

Andy Ruiz Jr. didn't want an easy fight on his return to the boxing ring. While most fighters would've looked to get a tune-up fight first, Ruiz Jr. decided to fight a top contender, Luis Ortiz.

Speaking about the same during the pre-fight press-conference, 'Destroyer' suggested that he's had a long training camp and is ready to go to war against 'King Kong'.

"I didn’t come here to cherry-pick anybody. We wanted a tough opponent, and that’s why we picked Luis Ortiz. He’s strong, he’s awkward, he’s a lefty, but we’ve had a long training camp and we’ll be ready."

Watch Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz press conference below:

