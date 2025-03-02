  • home icon
  • Pro Boxing
  • Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin: Full video highlights

Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 02, 2025 08:48 IST
Alberto Puello (left) and Sandor Martin (right) faced off on March 1 {image courtesy: @albertolaavispapuello on Instagram]
Alberto Puello (left) and Sandor Martin (right) faced off on March 1 {image courtesy: @albertolaavispapuello on Instagram]

Alberto Puello and Sandor Martin competed for the WBC super lightweight championship on March 1. The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York served as the venue for the clash.

Ad

Prior to the event, Puello was undefeated with an impressive 23-0 record. Martin, on the other hand, was 42-3 before the fight on March 1.

The bout started on an exciting note as both fighters landed heavy blows on each other in the opening round.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The action continued as both fighters traded shots in the third round.

Ad

Puello and Martin showed no signs of slowing down as the fight entered the later rounds.

Ad

The contest lasted all 12 rounds and ended with a split decision victory for Puello. The three judges scored the bout 115-113, 113-115 and 116-112 for the 30-year-old.

Quick Links

Edited by Puneet Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी