Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin: Full video highlights

Alberto Puello and Sandor Martin competed for the WBC super lightweight championship on March 1. The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York served as the venue for the clash.

Prior to the event, Puello was undefeated with an impressive 23-0 record. Martin, on the other hand, was 42-3 before the fight on March 1.

The bout started on an exciting note as both fighters landed heavy blows on each other in the opening round.

The action continued as both fighters traded shots in the third round.

Puello and Martin showed no signs of slowing down as the fight entered the later rounds.

The contest lasted all 12 rounds and ended with a split decision victory for Puello. The three judges scored the bout 115-113, 113-115 and 116-112 for the 30-year-old.

