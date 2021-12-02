"Blessed beyond belief"- Unified women's boxing champion Amanda Serrano buys 'dream car' after signing a lucrative deal with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions signed women's boxing sensation Amanda Serrano a couple of months back. Even though Jake Paul has been heavily criticized for entering the world of boxing, no one can deny the fact that he has helped many fighters get a big payday, including Serrano.

The current IBO, WBC and WBO featherweight champion was also the first pro-boxer to sign with Jake Paul and his promotion. This has allowed Amanda Serrano to earn big paydays moving forward as well, something which is lacking in the women's boxing industry.

The deal with Most Valuable Promotions has allowed Serrano to fulfill the dream of buying her dream car. Serrano recently took to Twitter to share the news and said:

"I'm Blessed beyong Belief! I finally bought Myself my Dream Car. Thanks to my Managers Jordan, @jakepaul, Nakisa @BAVAFASports @MostVpromotions. For believing in me & allowing this Simple Girl to live out her Dreams. Let's Get It!!"

Take a look at the Tweet by Amanda Serrano below:

Amanda Serrano thanked Jake Paul and his promotions because of whom she was able to buy her dream car in the first place. Before signing with Jake Paul's promotion, Serrano fought on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley earlier this year, which allowed her to earn an estimated $250,000. This kind of a pay out isn't a common occurrence in the women's boxing industry and 'The Problem Child' needs to be credited for making this happen.

Is Amanda Serrano fighting on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury?

Amanda Serrano is set to take on Miriam Gutierrez on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury. This is Paul's second fight in a row where Serrano has been given the opportunity to fight on the undercard.

Last time around, she took on Yamileth Mercado on the undercard of Paul vs. Woodley. Amanda Serrano is arguably the GWOAT with a pro-boxing record of 41-1-1. She has been undefeated for the past nine years and will look to continue her dominance on December 18th when she takes on Gutierrez.

