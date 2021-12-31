Amanda Serrano thanks Jake Paul after winning Female Fighter of the Year award

2021 has been a thrilling year for Amanda Serrano. She won three fights and recorded her 30th career knockout against Daniela Bermudez. For her efforts, Serrano took home multiple Female Fighter of the Year awards.

Having achieved an incredible feat, Amanda Serrano tweeted a message of gratitude to Jake Paul, who has played a major role in getting her in front of a wider audience. Thanking the YouTube star, Serrano wrote:

"THANK YOU! Is the only words I can clearly say right now @jakepaul @BAVAFASports @MostVpromotions"

Amanda Serrano, who is signed to Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, was nominated alongside Alycis Baumgardner, Mikaela Mayer and Katie Taylor for the ESPN Ringside Awards' Female Fighter of the Year honor.

After Serrano was announced as one of the nominees, 'The Problem Child' retweeted a post from ESPN Ringside and urged his fans on social media to vote for her.

"Vote for Amanda"

To Amanda Serrano's satisfaction, the fight fans obliged Jake Paul's request as she was voted the ESPN Ringside Women's Fighter of the Year 2021.

Amanda Serrano co-headlined two Jake Paul pay-per-view events this year

Amanda Serrano was placed in the co-main event against Miriam Gutierrez on the same card as Jake Paul's recent rematch against UFC veteran Tyron Woodley.

Serrano also fought in the co-main event of Jake Paul's fight bout against Tyron Woodley, which was held in August.

Amanda Serrano @Serranosisters

Don’t miss this one!

We are both taking big risks for your Entertainment 😉

@jakepaul @MostVpromotions @BAVAFASports We’re 25 Days away from our 2nd @ShowtimeBoxing PPV fight card together.Don’t miss this one!We are both taking big risks for your Entertainment 😉 We’re 25 Days away from our 2nd @ShowtimeBoxing PPV fight card together. Don’t miss this one! We are both taking big risks for your Entertainment 😉@jakepaul @MostVpromotions @BAVAFASports https://t.co/xqTxCQjTzq

Jake Paul considers Amanda Serrano a natural born superstar and the No.1 pound-for-pound female fighter in the world. The social media star previously stated that Serrano is a marketable boxer but lacked the right platform to get in front of a bigger audience.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 was built as one of the biggest boxing events of the year, but it appears to have massively underperformed when it comes to pay-per-view sales.

According to boxing insider Steven Muehlhausen, the second pay-per-view event headlined by Paul and Woodley was able to generate less than 65,000 pay-per-view buys in the United States.

However, he revealed that these numbers are only from cable and satellite records, with digital streaming numbers not known.

Also Read Article Continues below

Steven Muehlhausen @SMuehlhausenJr Sources: Have learned that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 "bombed" on cable/satelitte PPV. Numbers are below November's #AEW Full Gear which did under 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV. Streaming numbers are unknown. #boxing Sources: Have learned that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 "bombed" on cable/satelitte PPV. Numbers are below November's #AEW Full Gear which did under 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV. Streaming numbers are unknown. #boxing

Edited by Harvey Leonard