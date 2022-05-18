"No regrets" - Amir Khan reflects on his destructive loss to Kell Brook

Amir Khan has reflected upon the final fight of his career, a loss to Kell Brook earlier this year.

'King' and 'Special K' collided earlier this year after nearly a decade of build-up between the two. Despite there being lots of hype going into the contest, it was one-sided traffic.

Brook beat down Khan mercilessly in a fight that was difficult to watch at times. The bout was called off in the sixth round, ending in a TKO loss for the 35-year-old. The matchup wound up being the last fight of both of their careers, as they each called it quits in the months after the contest.

It was a fight that Khan didn't really want to be in, however, he felt that he had to. As reported by BoxingScene, the former champion suffered a number of injuries prior to the contest, but fought anyway. Despite that, the UK star has no regrets about his final fight.

“I got injuries in training camp, but I didn’t want to tell people about that because I didn’t want people to say ‘Amir is making excuses’... No regrets because everyone would have hated me for not taking that fight. In boxing there is always a winner and a loser and people know I gave them the fight they always wanted."

"Maybe it might have been a different story if it had been a couple of years earlier, but it is what it is. On that night Kell was the better fighter and he won.”

Amir Khan shuts down talk of a return

Despite only being retired for a few days, there's already been speculation that Amir Khan will fight again.

Most of that speculation derives from a discussion between 'King' and Floyd Mayweather in Dubai. There, 'Money' apparently warned Khan against retirement, and that they could have an exhibition boxing match.

That's not something Khan is interested in. Unlike many boxing legends like Mayweather, Mike Tyson, and Ricky Hatton, the 35-year-old has zero intentions of ever lacing up the gloves again.

As reported by BoxingScene, when asked about the return, Amir Khan stated:

“You’re only one punch away from getting hurt, knocked out or even killed. That’s something I was always scared of, that I wouldn’t be there for the kids. While I’ve got the chips on my side, I’m happy to walk away and call it a day. There’s no point making all this money and you don’t enjoy it.”

