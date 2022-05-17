"What I think is best for me" - Amir Khan recalls declining Floyd Mayweather's offer to fight

Amir Khan recalled the time he rejected Floyd Mayweather's offer to fight him. Although Mayweather officially retired back in 2015 after fighting Andre Berto, he came back in 2017 to fight and win against Conor McGregor.

Following that fight, he has fought a couple of other exhibition fights and was set to fight Don Moore on May 14th. However, due to the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the fight was postponed.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Khan spoke about the time he declined Mayweather's offer and also spoke about why he declined the offer. He said:

"So Floyd said to me, like look we should get it on. And I said brother, I wasn't retired then, I said tomorrow I'm gonna announce my retirement. Then he goes, man I don't think you should. And then obviously, I said look......I'm like forget that man I want to be in control of my own self."

Amir Khan is currently enjoying his retirement. Mayweather, on the other hand, is looking to reschedule the date of his fight against Don Moore as soon as possible.

The 45-year-old was set to fight the unbeaten Roger Mayweather prospect on the Burj Al Arab helipad. It will be interesting to see if Khan ever comes out of retirement for an exhibition fight.

Watch the interview below:

Amir Khan believes Conor Benn will be the next PPV star from the UK

'King' Khan has revealed that he thinks the next big PPV star from the UK will be Conor Benn. He is fresh off a win against Chris van Heerden. The unbeaten welterweight put on yet another masterful performance in his two-round dismantling of van Heerden.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Amir Khan revealed why he thinks Benn will be the next big PPV star from the UK and said:

"In the UK, the next PPV star? I think Conor Benn could make it. I think Eddie Hearn's holding him back a bit too much. He's calling all these big names out - myself, Kell Brook. We're done. He needs to go and prove himself like when I went and fought Marcos Maidana."

Conor Benn is currently living up to the hype fight after fight. It will be interesting to see if he can continue his dominance in the ring and become the next big PPV star from the United Kingdom.

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

