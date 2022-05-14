Why did Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore fight get canceled?

The highly anticipated exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore was canceled due to the passing of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The country will be put into a three-day mourning period, meaning that the fight couldn’t take place this Saturday.

In their official statement, Global Titans, the event’s promoters, announced that it was postponed due to tragic circumstances.

Read Global Titans' condolences posted on their Twitter account:

“We are deeply saddened by the announcement that His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has passed away. Out of our deepest respects, the Global Titans Dubai event, scheduled for May 14 at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, has been postponed.”

Floyd Mayweather also posted his condolences on Instagram:

"Sending my condolences to the entire UAE 🇦🇪 RIP Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed”

It looks like the event will most likey be rescheduled. Mayweather was in Dubai to promote the bout, but now we know that it will not take place due to the passing of the President.

The Global Titans Dubai event was scheduled to take place at the helipad of Burj Al Arab. The card was to be headlined by Floyd Mayweather taking on his sparring partner Don Moore. It was also to feature former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva squaring off against the current UAE Warriors lightweight champion, Bruno Machado.

There’s no information as to when the event will be rescheduled or if it will even take place. There's also no word about who will be featured on the fight card if it is rescheduled.

Floyd Mayweather’s career after retiring from professional competition

Putting his professional career on hold doesn’t mean that Floyd Mayweather isn’t actively competing in the ring.

After scoring his 50th professional win over Conor McGregor, ‘Money’ switched his focus to exhibition bouts against opponents he wouldn’t fight in regular, professional boxing matches.

His first exhibition bout took place at the 2018 New Year’s Eve Rizin 14 event. Mayweather took on undefeated Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. Nasukawa treated this exhibition bout as a real one and went after Mayweather only for his corner to throw in the towel after seeing him being knocked down for the third time.

The result and the style of Mayweather's win brought much criticism towards the former boxing world champion and the legitimacy of the entire bout.

Next, Mayweather took on internet sensation Logan Paul. The fight went the full eight rounds, with the two boxers clinching through its entirety of boos from the unsatisfied crowd. No winner was announced due to the fight reaching its time limit.

