Watch: Amir Khan meets Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford

Amir Khan recently bumped into Sir Alex Ferguson at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

'King Khan' shared a video of their short interaction on Twitter.

“Lovely to meet Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester Old Trafford Stadium. Best known for managing Manchester United from 1986 to 2013. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest football managers of all time. @ManUtd”

The two were all smiles during the exchange of pleasantries. Khan can also be seen rubbing the Scotsman’s belly as they joke about their retirement physiques.

Although the meeting was wholesome, fans didn’t let Khan off the hook with his caption as they claimed that it was copied from Ferguson’s Wikipedia page.

One user @therealhugo said:

“That’s a belting copy and paste from Wikipedia.”

@King_Julien1984 commented:

“We know who he is. Don’t need a history lesson.”

Another @Vonroy24948717 added:

“We know who he is pal we don’t need a back story.”

Fans react to Amir Khan's tweet.

Khan has shown interest in football, mentioning both United and his hometown club Bolton Wanderers in the past on his social media accounts.

The 35-year-old Khan retired from boxing in May after losing to long-time rival Kell Brook earlier in the year.

Watch the final ring walk of Amir Khan's pro boxing career:

Amir Khan plans to help make Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk happen

Despite retiring earlier this year, Amir Khan is still an avid supporter and student of the sport. Just recently, he said he plans on making the much-anticipated fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk happen.

Speaking to SkySports, Khan said he intends to contact Turki Al-Sheikh, a Saudi Minister, in charge of entertainment at the Royal Court, in an effort to help facilitate the fight for the undisputed heavyweight title.

“I spoke to Tyson a few days ago and said: 'listen, maybe we can help you get that fight'. I think a bigger fight would be Wembley Stadium with AJ. Even though AJ lost, I still think it is a big fight and people want to watch that fight.”

He added:

“But with Usyk becoming a world champion, winning all the world titles, him and Fury, if that fight happens, I give it to Fury…You know what his answer was: 'I want £500 million'. I was like OK, I will get back to you. I speak to the Saudi Government, I know Turki Al-Sheikh quite well, the guy who makes it happen in Saudi Arabia and I have not sent him that message yet, but I am going to tell him he wants £500 million.”

