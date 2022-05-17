Watch: Amir Khan names his most entertaining fight ever 

Amir Khan is enjoying retirement at the moment. In his last fight, he took on Kell Brook in a long awaited grudge match. Brook put on a masterclass against a slower and less aggressive Khan. Khan was extremely dejected after the fight and thought of hanging up the gloves immediately after the fight.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, he spoke about his most entertaining fights:

"I think the Zab Judah fight..... the fight against Maidana. I mean it just has it all, and its fights that people wanna see. I think the Maidana fight was like a brutal twelve round beating. It's a good fight to watch, even I watch and think to myself, how the f**k did I stay up. They're the fights, like damn, they're the fights you don't want."

Amir Khan is not planning on returning to the ring anytime soon. However, he will always be considered one of the greatest boxers from the United Kingdom.

He was known for his blistering hand speed and movement. Fighters would often not have an answer to his fast hands, and he would be able to close the distance and get out of range in the blink of an eye.

Amir Khan reveals the fight that made him start contemplating retirement

Amir Khan did not shy away from talking about the fight that first made him start thinking of retiring from the sport. In a recent interview with Boxing Social, the interviewer asked Khan whether a previous fight, even before his loss to Kell Brook, was what made him decide to hang up the gloves. The Brit replied:

"I think it was when I, it was after the Canelo fight really. Having a long lay-off after a hand operation. Going from I'm a celebrity to a jungle kinda helped me in a way, kind of refocus, regroup myself. After that you know, it was after the Canelo fight really, I think I thought I was probably done."

Khan fought Canelo Alvarez back in May 2016, in another one of Canelo's Cinco De Mayo fight nights.

The Brit started off the fight well, using his speed and movement to his advantage. Canelo is known to be a slow starter, and a few rounds into the fight, the Mexican began finding his range and began connecting big shots. Once Alvarez found his rhythm, it was impossible for Khan to stop him.

The Brit ended up getting knocked out by Alvarez in the sixth round in a brutal manner.

