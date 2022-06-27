Amir Khan talks offer to fight Manny Pacquiao

In an interview with iFL TV, Amir Khan revealed that he was offered an exhibition bout with Manny Pacquiao:

"A friend of mine got a phone call from Freddie Roach and he said, 'Listen, we want to get a fight. Let's do like an exhibition with Manny and Amir, or maybe a proper fight.'"

Despite the offer, Khan did not express much interest in the match. He even stated he felt it was probably not a genuine offer:

"You know what? To be honest with you, all that bullsh*t, chasing Mayweather, chasing Manny Pacquiao - it was not meant to happen then, maybe it's not meant to happen now. I'm not going to chase somebody. It's probably all b***ocks to be honest with you."

A bout between Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao, even as an exhibition match, would draw fans and fighters' attention alike. However, according to Khan, it doesn't sound like there was much weight to the fight offer.

See the full interview here:

Amir Khan gives prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

During his interview with iFL TV, Amir Khan was asked about his thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight and how well he felt Paul would fare.

Khan stated:

"You can't sleep on Jake. Jake is a fighter that can bang. Watching him fight, he knows the fundamentals and how to move, so you can't just say that 'Oh, he's just a fighter,' or that 'Fury's going to blast him out.'"

While many don't like Jake Paul, he has shown some legitimacy in terms of skill while in the ring. Khan stated that the younger Fury will need to be in his best shape for the matchup. He also praised Paul for being able to take a punch and give a punch, and stated that predicting the fight is a "tough call":

"It's a tough call, but I still think Fury obviously is the better fighter."

Khan recently posted a video to Instagram of him breaking a record on a punching machine:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far