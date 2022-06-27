Watch: Tyson Fury makes English crowd chant "Jake Paul is a p****" ahead of Tommy Fury's fight 

Tyson Fury posted a story to his Instagram where he showed off getting a small stadium full of people to collectively diss Jake Paul.

Fury led the chant as he and the crowd sang:

"Jake Paul is a p*ssy, Jake Paul is a p*ssy! La, la, la, la! La, la, la, la!"

This is taking place ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between Fury's younger brother, Tommy Fury, and Jake Paul. Their fight had to be rescheduled from their first date last year when Fury pulled out due to injury. A date has finally been confirmed for this matchup. On August 6, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the YouTuber and Love Islander-turned-boxers will meet in the ring.

The first of multiple press converences for this event will take place Wednesday, June 29th when the launch of tickets will be made available.

There has been mounds of trash talk leading up to this announcement since their fight was cancelled last year, with both fighters coming for the other's neck. 'The Gypsy King', on the other hand, decided to have fun with the banter and have the audience join in on the war of words.

See the tweet here from Fury:

Tyson Fury offered $1 million bet by Jake Paul for Tommy Fury fight

Ahead of the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight, Jake Paul has again made a large bet with someone about his odds of winning. This time, his target is Tyson Fury, and he offered to put $1 million on the table if he loses the match.

Fury has decided to accept this bet after he initially made a statement that he'd put $100,000 on his brother to beat Paul.

Paul took to Twitter to up the bet and asked Fury to at least put down a couple million, considering all the money he has made from his fights. Paul is no stranger to making high-stakes bets. He did the same with Eddie Hearn for the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano superfight, and is now testing his wallet again against Tyson Fury.

