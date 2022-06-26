Tommy Fury deemed to suffer 'Conor McGregor effect' against Jake Paul 

In his recent interview with mixed martial arts journalist Wade Plemons, YouTuber True Geordie said that boxer Tommy Fury might suffer the Conor McGregor effect and crumble in his fight against Jake Paul.

The YouTuber opined that even if Fury were the better boxer, he might fail to handle the pressure of a main event fight, similar to how many fighters crumbled against Conor McGregor under the bright lights:

"If you are in that situation for the very first time and you are main eventing at the MSG and you are in there with a kid who is so used to being the center of attention, not even talking about the skill, but it could have that McGregor effect. We used to see McGregor when he would fight a guy who is not used to the level of press, who wasn't used to being main event and all the added pressure. We might see even if Tommy is a better boxer, we might see him crumble"

YouTuber Jake Paul and boxer Tommy Fury, the younger brother of WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, are set to face each other at Madison Square Garden on August 6.

YouTuber True Geordie says that either of the Paul brothers would beat Conor McGregor

In his recent interview with Logan Paul, True Geordie said that he thinks either of the Paul brothers would beat UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a boxing match. Geordie believes McGregor's power won't translate well into higher weight classes. The YouTuber also claimed the Irishman would face endurance issues:

"I'm putting this out there right now. I don't give a f*ck what people think, I think you'll both beat him. I just don't think his power translates from 170 upwards and his fitness is clearly a problem. He fades so fast and I think with especially your [Logan Paul's] gas tank and Jake's power, either or would be just too much"

During the interview, Logan Paul said that he thought either he or his brother Jake Paul would eventually end up boxing McGregor. Paul further stated that it would be a legacy destroyer for 'The Notorious' if he loses to either of the brothers:

"If Conor McGregor loses to either Jake or I, that's tough, that's a legacy destroyer."

