Conor McGregor losing to Jake or me is a legacy destroyed - Logan Paul confident about fighting the Irishman in the future

Logan Paul is confident that Conor McGregor will fight him or his younger brother Jake at some point down the line. The YouTuber also believes that McGregor's legacy will be tarnished if he loses to either one of the Paul brothers.

Paul recently said during an interview with fellow YouTuber True Geordie:

"Either myself or Jake will fight McGregor... Same with Conor [too much money to ignore], you're not taking a crazy f***ing risk, right? Maybe you are, maybe you are not. I mean, if Conor McGregor loses to either Jake or I, that's tough, that's a legacy destroyed."

Watch the interview below:

According to True Geordie, McGregor would lose to both Logan Paul and his brother Jake as the Irishman's power isn't the same in higher weight classes. Logan Paul agreed to this but also stated that he could very well be delusional.

Paul is now angling for a bout against McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis, who he believes might be the stepping stone for a bout against the Irishman.

Jake Paul predicts a first-round knockout win over Conor McGregor

Jake Paul was eyeing a fight against Conor McGregor long before making his professional boxing debut. Paul has issued multiple call-outs to 'The Notorious' over the last couple of years and is now doubling down on them.

'The Problem Child' believes McGregor's stand-up won't pose any threat as the Irishman's "limbs are all broken." Paul recently predicted a first-round KO over the former UFC double champion in a potential MMA bout.

A vocal advocate of the campaign for better fighter pay, Paul also urged UFC president Dana White to increase the minimum pay for fighters if he defeats McGregor. The 25-year-old recently told TMZ:

"Conor is on a downhill spiral. His limbs are all broken. So, stand-up game, I'm coming out and knocking him out, first round... If I win, then Dana has to increase the minimum of fighter pay. If I lose, then they can take all of the money and whatever and so be it. But, I know I can beat Conor."

