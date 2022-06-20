Logan Paul ready to "piece up" Dillon Danis; 'El Jefe' responds on Twitter

Logan Paul is done with the trash-talking and is ready to fight Dillon Danis. 'Maverick' made a name for himself as a YouTuber, but the marketing genius has crossed over into the boxing world. After plenty of trash talk from Danis in the past, the 27-year-old social media guru now wants to settle the beef in the boxing ring.

TheBreadBatch @TheBreadBatch Dillon Danis posts video of Jake Paul crying after KSI beat Logan Paul with no caption Dillon Danis posts video of Jake Paul crying after KSI beat Logan Paul with no caption https://t.co/RiKHnyWTDP

Dillon Danis was once Conor McGregor's jiu-jitsu coach, but recently he seems to be trolling more than training. 'El Jefe' is 2-0 in MMA, with both of his fights taking place in Bellator. The 28-year-old last fought in June 2016, where he scored his second first-round submission.

Danis was previously out of action indefinitely after a reconstructed knee surgery, but the jiu-jitsu standout seems close to returning to fighting after recovering. Yet, the New Jersey native is more interested in a celebrity boxing match than returning to MMA.

'El Jefe' has recently feuded with Jake Paul, but the older Paul brother is ready to take the fight instead of 'The Problem Child'. During an interview with True Geordie, Logan Paul was asked about his next desired boxing opponent, and he responded by saying:

"I'm gonna piece up Dillon Danis. Everyone would love it. That dude is the f***ing gum that sticks to the bottom of your shoe. That dude sucks. I'm gonna shut his a** up."

Danis became known in the MMA world after being attacked by Khabib Nurmagomedov during the post-fight brawl at UFC 229. 'El Jefe' has talked his way into another predicament that could ultimately get him hurt, i.e., if he's willing to sign a contract.

Watch Logan Paul discuss Dillon Danis below:

Dillon Danis responds to threats from Logan Paul

Logan Paul seems genuinely interested in fighting Danis, but he shouldn't get his hopes up. 'El Jefe' reportedly turned down a fight against Logan's younger brother last year after trash-talking him for months. With that said, the New Jersey native responded to the callout on Twitter by saying:

"See you soon @LoganPaul ps @TrueGeordieTG you’re a bitch."

Paul's last fight against Floyd Mayweather sold over 1 million pay-per-views. It's hard to see him exceeding that amount against Danis, but his motives for this matchup seem personal. Only time will tell if 'El Jefe' signs on the dotted line, but it's safe to say that his haters want to see him lose.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far