Conor McGregor the center of attention for Jake and Logan Paul, popular YouTuber believes the pair will outwork 'The Notorious' - "I think you both beat him"

Conor McGregor once again finds himself in the crosshairs of YouTube megastar Logan Paul. Speaking to popular UK YouTuber True Geordie, Paul asserted that he and younger brother Jake Paul are both looking to fight McGregor.

During his conversation with Geordie, Paul suggested that he’s confident about his and Jake Paul’s chances of defeating McGregor. Geordie concurred and stated:

“Apparently, he’s only got two fights left on his UFC contract. It’s just too much money for yous not to do that; for him as well.”

He added:

"I do think he would [lose], by the way. I’m putting this out there right now, and I don’t give a f**k what people think. I think you both beat him. I just don’t think his power translates from 170 [pounds] upwards, and his fitness is clearly a problem. He fades so fast. And I think, especially your gas tank and Jake’s power, either or, would just be too much for him.”

Watch the discussion regarding possible fights between the Paul brothers and Conor McGregor at the 1:09:30-minute mark in the video below:

The Paul brothers had previously expressed interest in facing McGregor in MMA bouts under the UFC banner. However, the consensus in the combat sports community is that they’re likelier to face McGregor in the boxing realm than in the sport of MMA.

While Logan Paul holds a 0-1 professional boxing record, Jake Paul’s record stands at 5-0. Neither brother has ever competed in an MMA bout.

Meanwhile, McGregor’s lone pro boxing bout was his iconic ‘money fight’ against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. McGregor lost the fight and sports a 0-1 boxing record. Nevertheless, the Irishman boasts an impressive MMA record of 22 wins and 6 losses.

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook 4 years ago today, Floyd Mayweather (-450) beats Conor McGregor by TKO and made a cool $275 million in the process

4 years ago today, Floyd Mayweather (-450) beats Conor McGregor by TKO and made a cool $275 million in the process https://t.co/7qhlfXbitc

Conor McGregor hasn’t closed the door on potential fights against "dingbats" Logan Paul and Jake Paul

Speaking to news.com.au last year, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor fired back at the Paul brothers’ relentless call-outs. The UFC legend labeled them as "dingbats" but clarified that he won’t close the door on future fights against them. ‘The Notorious’ said:

"I don't think so. Never say never, if they're going to keep competing and whatnot, who knows? They're dingbats, the two of them."

Jake Paul is scheduled to return to the boxing ring on August 6th, against an opponent who’s yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Logan Paul’s next opponent and exact comeback date remains unclear.

Furthermore, Conor McGregor is expected to return from an injury hiatus in February/March 2023 and continue his MMA career in the UFC.

