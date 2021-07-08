Conor McGregor calls Jake and Logan Paul "dingbats" - but does not rule out future boxing fights

Conor McGregor has been called out by both Jake and Logan Paul on multiple occasions. While 'The Notorious' doesn't seem interested in fighting the Paul siblings in the immediate future, he hasn't ruled out the possibility altogether.

In a recent interview with news.com.au, Conor McGregor slammed the YouTubers-turned-celebrity fighters, labeling them "dingbats". When asked if the Paul siblings will be present cageside for Conor McGregor's upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor replied that he doesn't care about either of them.

However, the Irishman refused to entirely rule out a potential fight with either brother. Speaking of a potential bout against either of the Paul siblings, Conor McGregor told Nick Walshaw:

"I don't think so. Never say never, if they're going to keep competing and whatnot, who knows? They're dingbats, the two of them."

When Jake Paul called out Conor McGregor

Jake Paul has always been vocal about his interest in fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The younger Paul sibling even went as far as offering $50 million to McGregor for stepping into the boxing ring with him. In a bizarre callout video, Jake Paul said:

"My team sent you a $50m offer this morning – $50 million cash, proof of funds – the biggest offer you’ve ever been offered. But you’re still scared to fight me, Conor. You’re ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f***ing YouTuber. You’re 0-1 as a boxer, I’m 2-0 as a boxer, I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin ‘Prober’ [Poirier] who has less followers on Instagram than my f***ing dog – that’s a fact."

Jake Paul has called out Conor McGregor. $50 million offer made 👇 pic.twitter.com/O1fqzG0Ecv — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) December 15, 2020

Jake Paul is the more accomplished boxer of the Paul siblings with a perfect 3-0 professional record. The 24 year old has managed to dispatch all three of his opponents within the first round, including former UFC fighter Ben Askren in his most recent outing.

The Paul siblings can hardly hope for a fight against Conor McGregor if the Irishman emerges victorious against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 264 headliner. However, McGregor might seriously consider taking up the money fight in the case of a second consecutive loss to Poirier.

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Jack Cunningham