Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Officially announced - Date, Venue, and Tickets sale

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury has been officially announced for August 6th at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City. After months of back-and-forth, the highly awaited grudge match between 'TNT' and Paul is officially set to take place.

'The Problem Child' announced the fight along with the fight poster on all his social media pages, with the caption:

"Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off. Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing. Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM. #PaulFury"

The pair were originally set to fight in December last year, after they began trash-talking when they met at a previous boxing event. They decided to take each other on in December 2021, however, the Brit suffered a fractured rib cage and other complications due to which he had to withdraw from the fight. Instead, he ended up fighting former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Following Fury's withdrawal from the fight, Jake Paul made it very clear that he was moving on from the fight and didn't want to give 'TNT' another chance. However, in a shock move, he decided to give the Brit another opportunity to get the fight he so desperately wanted. In the co-main event, former Unified World Champion Amanda Serrano will take on Brenda Carbajal.

The tickets for the fight will go on sale this Wednesday on June 29th, the same day of their first press conference.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Jake Paul calls out Tommy Fury for backing out of their fight yet again

Before officially announcing the fight, 'The Problem Child' took to Twitter to call out Tommy Fury yesterday for 'fumbling the bag' yet again. According to Paul, he was set to fight 'TNT' and had agreed to all the terms set by the Brit, but he did not want to sign the contract yet again.

Here's what Jake Paul had to say about the younger Fury brother:

"You claim you're a professional boxer but you don't want to make the fight with me, who you have talked so much s*** about... You're a f****** atypical professional boxer who doesn't want to make this fight actually happen. This is the biggest opportunity of your f****** life and your fumbling the f****** bag once again and I can't believe how f****** stupid you are, f****** idiot."

Until yesterday, Paul had only revealed that he would be returning to the ring in August this year. He spoke about fighting 'TNT' for the first time yesterday for allegedly not signing the contract. It seems the callout worked.

Watch the video uploaded by Paul on Twitter:

