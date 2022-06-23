Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul alleging he has pulled out of fight

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul are expected to lock horns on August 6 in the US. Paul accused the Brit of pulling out of the fight for the second time in a video he posted on social media.

'The Problem Child' accused his opponent of making excuses and attempting to pull out of the bout. He claimed one of the excuses the Brit made was that his father, John Fury, would not be at the fight. It is common knowledge in the boxing world that Fury is not allowed in the US. This has been a fact for over 15 years. While this claim by Paul is difficult to validate, it would be alarming if Tommy Fury and his team brought this up as an issue.

In response, Tommy Fury stated:

"The fight is on. August 6th. Forget a team or any other bullsh*t, I don't need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas. Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing... you only agreed to it when you realised the fight was at risk - who needs who"

See the tweet below:

Tommy Fury has previously pulled out of a fight with Jake Paul

In December 2021, Fury pulled out of a fight with the American after suffering an injury to his ribs while sparring and a chest infection. Of course, Paul did not hold back then either and claimed his opponent pulled out of the fight due to fear.

Fury and his team strongly refuted this, and he himself stated that he found it difficult to breathe. It must be understood that the British fighter is taking a significant risk by fighting Paul. Given that he has not established himself in world boxing and is the brother of Tyson Fury, there is tremendous pressure on him to beat the American.

There is a lot for him to lose and not too much to gain other than a handsome payday. Nonetheless, he has openly stated that the fight will take place on August 6 and has vowed to knock the American out.

