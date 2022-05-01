"I'm back" - Jake Paul announces his boxing return date following Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

Jake Paul has announced his return to boxing. 'The Problem Child' last fought in December 2021 against Tyron Woodley. Paul was initially set to fight Tommy Fury on the December 19th date. However, 'TNT' had to pull out of the fight due to a broken rib. Tyron Woodley came in to replace Fury on very short notice for their rematch. Ever since his last fight, Paul has been on a hiatus.

Shortly after knocking the former UFC Welterweight Champion out, he announced that he was taking a hiatus from boxing to promote the mega-fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. Now that the fight is over, he can get back to focusing on his own boxing career.

'The Problem Child' announced his return date on social media. He captioned the video saying:

"I’m back. August 13th."

'The Problem Child' has recently been linked to a number of boxers for potential fights. The name that came up the most was Mike Tyson. However, 'Iron' Mike is not currently interested in returning to the ring. Another possible opponent Paul was linked with is Anderson Silva. However, 'The Spider' is fighting on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore.

Watch the video below:

Jake Paul talks about a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano as the crowd boos him

The YouTuber-turned-boxer went onstage after the fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. When Paul started speaking on the mic, the entire crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York began booing him. Paul kept talking despite the boos. He revealed he thought Serrano should have won and mentioned scheduling a rematch between the pair:

"It was a draw at best, we thought we won, we thought Amanda won. Amanda performed amazing but a fight of a lifetime. That was our Arturo Gatti vs. Micky Ward. You know, that was incredible, both women fought their hearts off, this is a historic moment. The crowd's booing but everyone's a winner here tonight, not me, I'd be mad about it too. But hey kudos to Katie Taylor."

Jake Paul spoke about how they would want to set up a rematch between the pair since the first fight was so closely contested. It will be interesting to see if the rematch does better than the first fight.

Watch the video below:

Piñata Farms 🪅 @pinatafarms Jake Paul is in Madison Square Garden and the whole state of NY booed him Jake Paul is in Madison Square Garden and the whole state of NY booed him 😂😂 https://t.co/UyOSgVyyTP

Edited by John Cunningham