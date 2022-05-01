Jake Paul shows off stats to justify Amanda Serrano was "robbed" in Katie Taylor decision - "Men lie. Women lie. Numbers don't."

Jake Paul deserves immense credit along with Eddie Hearn for helping bring to fruition what was arguably the biggest fight in women's boxing history. Amanda Serrano challenged Katie Taylor for the undisputed lightweight championship in a fight that will be discussed for years.

Both women left it all in the ring, trading blow for blow and swinging the momentum of the fight time and again. After ten hard-fought rounds, two judges scored the fight 97-93 and 96-93 for the Irish champion, while another stored the fight 96-94 for Serrano.

Taylor emerged victorious via split decision, improving her undefeated record to 21-0. Serrano came up short, and her record dropped to 42-2-1, but the Puerto Rican has every reason to hold her head high. Like the dissenting judge, many believed Serrano had edged out the fight, including her manager Jake Paul. He was quick to express his opinion on the outcome of the iconic bout.

In his latest tweet, 'The Problem Child' posted about the CompuBox stats to further cement his argument. Per CompuBox, Serrano outlanded Taylor 173-147. Paul's post read:

"Amanda Serrano out landed Katie Taylor in landed punches both to the body and head. Men lie. Women lie. Numbers don't."

Per the stats, Serrano threw 624 punches to Taylor's 375 and landed at 28% accuracy compared to Taylor's 39%. The Irish champion landed 1 of her 61 attempted jabs, while her Puerto Rican opponent landed 2 of an attempted 150. Finally, Katie Taylor attempted 314 power shots, landing 146, while Amanda Serrano attempted 474, landing 171.

See CompuBox's stats pertaining to the fight below:

Jake Paul believes an Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor rematch will be bigger

Both fighters showed each other immense respect in the immediate aftermath of the contest. Amanda Serrano took the opportunity to point out that women can, in fact, sell out arenas and put on massive fights.

Eddie Hearn discussed the possibility of having a rematch in Taylor's home country of Ireland. Considering how well the Irish were represented at Madison Square Garden, it certainly seems like a great idea. Jake Paul chimed in and claimed that the close nature of the bout would add fuel to the fire and make the rematch even bigger.

