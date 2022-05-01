Jake Paul gives his verdict on Katie Taylor's win over Amanda Serrano - "Robbed"

Amanda Serrano's promoter Jake Paul has weighed in on her loss to Katie Taylor in their lightweight title fight on April 30 at Madison Square Garden. Taylor defeated Serrano via a split decision in what has been billed as the greatest fight in women's boxing history. According to the YouTuber turned pugilist, Serrano was robbed of a decision win. In the aftermath of the event, the 25-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"Robbed."

Amando Serrano emerged as the early aggressor against Katie Taylor, seemingly having the upper hand until the fifth round. But the champion turned the tide in round six, repeatedly finding her mark with a game-changing counter-left. It was absolutely anybody's fight going into the final frame, where Serrano fought tooth and nail to secure a finish.

Two judges scored the contest for Taylor 97-93 and 96-93, while a third adjudged Serrano, the winner with 96-94. Taylor successfully defended her WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF, and Ring Magazine women's lightweight titles in the mecca of combat sports, Madison Square Garden, in front of a reported sellout crowd of 19,187. During the post-fight interview, Taylor's promoter, Eddie Hearn, hinted at a homecoming bout for the champion in Ireland.

Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul had to cancel their million-dollar bet

Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul took the stakes a notch higher while promoting the massive fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. In the presser leading up to the event, Paul and Hearn ended up wagering a million dollars on their fighters in a verbal battle that started with 'The Problem Child' offering to bet his jewelry.

However, the duo later had to cancel the bet as they found out that promoters cannot legally bet on their fighters. Paul and Hearn are now seemingly coming up with an alternative option that involves one of them potentially getting knocked out. Hearn claimed that the event would be for charity along with a promise to reveal further details later. The 42-year old told DAZN Boxing leading up to the fight:

“So myself and Jake have been coming up with an alternative which is gonna make you laugh a lot. I’ll give you the details maybe later before the fight. It probably involves me getting knocked out, but that’s only if Katie loses. If not, it’s gonna involve Jake Paul getting knocked out. It’s gonna be for charity. All the details are gonna be [revealed]. ”

Watch Hearn's interview with DAZN Boxing below:

