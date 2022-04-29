Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn make a $1 million bet on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Nobody can say that Jake Paul or Eddie Hearn lack belief in their fighters.

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor are set to clash this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in one of the biggest women's boxing matches ever. According to DAZN executive Joe Markowski, the bout might be the highest-viewed female fight ever.

The bout itself has Taylor's WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles on the line. It also now has a $1 million bet at stake, as its promoters Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn have decided to get in on the action.

Paul is known for being quite the gambling man, and asked the head of Matchroom Boxing if he'd be interested in a bet during the pre-fight press conference.

'The Problem Child' first suggested that he bet all of the jewelry he had, before proposing a $500k bet. Hearn declined and sugged a $1million bet, to which Paul accepted. One handshake later, and it was official.

For his part, Paul noted that if he won, his fighter, Amanda Serrano, would receive the money he gets from Hearn. One figures that his counterpart would do the same for Katie Taylor if she pulls off the victory.

Watch Paul and Hearn discuss their bet in the video below:

[📽️ Jake Paul puts Eddie Hearn on the spot for a $1million bet ahead of Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano on Saturday night…

Jake Paul has a history of betting on his fights

Jake Paul proposing a bet to Eddie Hearn is far from a new idea. 'The Problem Child' has previously bet on his own fights on several occasions.

The 25-year-old notably bet $1 million on himself to defeat former UFC fighter Ben Askren in their March 2021 boxing match. He even convinced rapper Snoop Dogg to get in on the fun and put up the same. Both men gloated about earning a boatload of cash in the post-fight interview after Paul knocked 'Funky' out.

His follow-up fight with Tyron Woodley saw the pair put a tattoo on the line. The loser of the contest would have to get ink saying that they love their opponent. Paul eventually won via split decision, forcing 'The Chosen One' to get a tattoo professing his love for him.

Lastly, Paul was set to make a bet with Tommy Fury for their December 2021 bout. If 'TNT' lost, he would have had to change his name to "Tommy Fumbles." However, the bet went away after the fight was canceled two weeks out from fight day.

