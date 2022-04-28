DAZN executive claims Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano might be most-watched women's boxing match ever

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's clash will likely make even more history on Saturday night.

'KT' and 'The Real Deal' are primed to engage in one of the biggest women's boxing matches of all time. The dream matchup is set to be the headline bout of a DAZN card at Madison Square Garden. It will be the first time that two women have headlined the historic venue in a boxing match.

The fight is being viewed as the biggest women's boxing match for that reason, as well as Serrano and Taylor's pedigree in the ring. According to one DAZN executive, they'll also make history outside of Madison Square Garden.

DAZN executive Joe Markowski discussed the magnitude of the fight on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. He opined that the fight on Saturday could go down as the most-watched women's boxing match of all time. Markowski said:

"Nine hundred thousand viewers is the most-watched women's boxing event of all time, it was on a linear network in the U.S. a couple of years ago. We have eyes on that, it's not outrageous to think [we can beat it]. We have the rights globally, we have them in every market in the world."

Watch Markowski discuss Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor below:

#TheMMAHour Joe Markowski says Joshua/Ruiz 2 was their most watched fight they announced. Says they have done bigger since. Canelo is up there as well.

Jake Paul discusses magnitude of Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano's promoter Jake Paul has discussed the magnitude of her fight with Katie Taylor.

In addition to being one of the biggest bouts ever, the hope for many is that this fight will be one that opens doors for other competitors. Serrano notably discussed her hopes that female boxing can move past two minute rounds and fight the same length as her male counterparts.

You can count on her promoter and training partner Jake Paul as one of the believers that their Saturday headliner will open up doors for other women. In an interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Problem Child' discussed the importance of the the fight between Taylor and Serrano.

Discussing the matchup, Jake Paul said:

"These women, they are awesome, they are legit, they are savages and you're gonna see a war April 30. I think that this is gonna open up a lot of doors for women's boxing in general and they're both getting, you know, a seven-figure payday which is unprecedented and will knock down so many doors for the women that deserve this pay over the next couple of years, so this is just historic for the sport."

Catch the full interview below:

