Jake Paul lashes out at Tommy Fury for pulling out of their fight - "I can't believe how f****** stupid you are"

Jake Paul has slammed Tommy Fury ahead of their rumored fight that is set to take place in August. Tommy Fury apparently decided to pull out from the bout due to not being able to have his brother Tyson Fury and father John Fury in his corner on fight night.

Tommy was also scheduled to meet Paul in the ring last December but withdrew due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib he sustained in sparring.

Jake Paul took to social media and slammed Fury in a video, saying:

"You claim you're a professional boxer but you don't want to make the fight with me, who you have talked so much s*** about... You're a f****** atypical professional boxer who doesn't want to make this fight actually happen. This is the biggest opportunity of your f****** life and your fumbling the f****** bag once again and I can't believe how f****** stupid you are, f****** idiot."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Tommy Fury and boxers like him are the reason this sport started to die. Tommy, you have 24 hours to fix this. Tommy Fury and boxers like him are the reason this sport started to die. Tommy, you have 24 hours to fix this. https://t.co/JZFh6VAiGo

Jake Paul claims to have agreed to all terms laid out by Tommy Fury

During the same interview, Paul detailed the terms that Tommy Fury requested to make the fight happen. Stating that he and his team agreed to all the demands from Fury, Paul said:

"Tommy Fury is pulling out of the fight, we agreed to all of the terms... We're fourty-five days away from the fight. We agreed to his $2 million purse, we agreed to VADA testing, extra flights, extra rooms, extra tickets to the fight. We're scheduled to have a press conference next week in New York... It kept getting pushed back, what's the excuse? Oh my dad can't be there with me at the fight."

Since his professional boxing debut in 2020 against AnEson Gib, Paul has generated a great deal of interest from the fans. 'The Problem Child' registered wins over Nate Robinson and Ben Askren before defeating former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on two occasions.

Goodnight 3 years ago Tyron Woodley was the ufc world champion and @jakepaul hadn’t even had a single professional fight.Goodnight 3 years ago Tyron Woodley was the ufc world champion and @jakepaul hadn’t even had a single professional fight. Goodnight 💥 https://t.co/Wu7Ckf6SC9

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury has yet to hit the heights of his boxing career, taking on less than stellar opposition and not looking spectacular in the process.

Regardless, a fight against Paul would be a phenomenal opportunity for 'TNT' to prove his doubters wrong. It remains to be seen if a resolution can be found for the bout to take place or if Paul decides to face someone else in his next boxing contest.

