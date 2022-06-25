"I think Tommy knocks him out"- Tyson Fury goes deep into Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury- 

Tyson Fury is backing his half-brother Tommy Fury to knock out Jake Paul on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tommy and Paul were originally meant to fight last December. However, Tommy Fury pulled out of the bout with less than two weeks to go, due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib he sustained in sparring.

'The Problem Child' faced former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley for a second time instead, and captured the victory with a devastating knockout.

Here's what Tyson Fury said in an interview with IFL TV:

"I think Tommy knocks him out, Tommy's got to believe in himself, go over there and put on a show. Enjoy it. He's getting paid a lot of money to have a fight with a guy who's never fought an actual boxer... He should be ectastic he's got the fight and even more excited to put on a show in front of the whole world and shut Jake Paul up. He's been slating him and calling him names for the past year."

Tyson Fury suggests Tommy Fury has no future in boxing if he can't beat Jake Paul

During the same interview, Tyson Fury implied that if Tommy loses against Jake Paul, he has no future in boxing.

"If Tommy goes over there and he can't beat Jake Paul... Let's just say he got paid millions of dollars for nothing because he didn't deserve it... He would have never won any type of belt in England, the central area, nothing... That means he's earned money for nothing in a pretend fight... I'm not putting pressure on him... If that makes him pressurized he's in the wrong game."

Tommy is coming off a 6-round points decision against Daniel Bocianski at Wembley Stadium. 'TNT' fought on Tyson Fury's undercard when 'The Gypsy King' knocked out Dillian Whyte to retain his WBC Heavyweight Championship.

It remains to be seen if Tommy can become the first man to defeat Paul. The former Love Island star will not have his father, John Fury, in his corner due to previous criminal convictions.

There is also a high chance that Tyson will not be present at the fight either. The WBC Heavyweight Champion was recently denied travel to America due to his association with Daniel Kinahan at MTK Global.

