Jake Paul mocks Tyson Fury's latest diss at him

Jake Paul has responded to Tyson Fury's latest diss in which he made a crowd chant "Jake Paul is a p***y." Ahead of his highly awaited fight against the younger Fury brother, 'The Problem Child' and the WBC Heavyweight Champion have been going back and forth on social media. Like last time, it seems his brother is more involved in the trash talk than Tommy Fury himself.

Fury uploaded the video to Twitter and tagged Paul. In response to the video, 'The Problem Child' released a video in which he mocks Fury, impersonating an opera conductor while mouthing the words, "Jake Paul is a p***y." He captioned the video:

"Beethovens 10th symphony featuring @Tyson_Fury"

Tommy Fury and Paul are set to fight on August 6th at Madison Square Garden. They were initially set to fight last year in December. However, 'TNT' had to pull out of the fight due to a fractured rib, and was replaced by Tyron Woodley. The first press conference for their fight was full of entertainment as John Fury and 'The Gypsy King' went back and forth with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Fans are eager to see a similar spectacle of trash talking on June 29th, the date of their first press conference.

Watch the video below:

Jake Paul confirms Tyson Fury's $1 million bet

Jake Paul has confirmed a $1 million bet with Tyson Fury for his next fight against Tommy Fury. Last week, in an interview with iFL TV, 'The Gypsy King' said he was willing to bet $100k on 'TNT' against Paul.

In response to that video, 'The Problem Child' asked Fury to up the stakes on the bet and put a million dollars on the line. The WBC Heavyweight Champion agreed to the propoistion.

'The Problem Chidl' posted a video on Twitter about it:

"Alright this just in, the heavyweight champion of the world has responded and he did it with the perfect eyes Instagram filter on, fruitcake. Tyson, what the f**k you doing bro? But you do wanna bet a million, okay got it. A million dollars and that's all you wanna bet, alright you wanna go with some chump change like that, no problem. I'm already in contact with your lawyer Robert and my team is in touch with him so we're gonna get the money into escrow and make it happen."

The money will be held in escrow until fight night and will then be given to the winner.

Watch the video below:

