"Perfect eyes filter" - Jake Paul calls Tyson Fury a 'fruitcake' for his latest bet of $1 million in escrow 

Jake Paul has accepted Tyson Fury's demand of putting $1 million in escrow for their bet. Paul is set to fight Tommy Fury on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Ahead of their fight, 'The Problem Child' is making a bet with the WBC Heavyweight Champion on the result of the bout. 'The Gypsy King' began by proposing a $100k bet on 'TNT' winning the fight.

So, true to his nature, Jake Paul asked for a million-dollar bet, and Tyson Fury obliged. However, he had a condition that the money be held in escrow. That essentially means that a third party holds on to the cash till the date of the bet and gives it to the winner. Here's what 'The Problem Child' had to say:

"Alright this just in, the heavyweight champion of the world has responded and he did it with the perfect eyes Instagram filter on, fruitcake. Tyson, what the f**k you doing bro? But you do wanna bet a million, okay got it. A million dollars and that's all you wanna bet, alright you wanna go with some chump change like that, no problem. I'm already in contact with your lawyer Robert and my team is in touch with him so we're gonna get the money into escrow and make it happen."

'The Problem Child' went on to say that he would use Tyson Fury's money and put it to good use when he gets it. He also mentioned potentially buying a Ferarri SF90 Stradale, the Ferarri 296 GTB, or the RM (Richard Mille) 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph McLaren.

Tyson Fury addresses people criticizing him for retiring

True to his word, following his knockout win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, Tyson Fury retired from professional boxing. The WBC Heavyweight Champion announced that he would be hanging up his gloves because he had achieved everything he possibly could in the sport. However, many people criticized him for retiring too early.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, he addressed the critics, saying:

"Because I'm all out of getting punched in the face for a few quid, don't need it. Got plenty of money, plenty of send and still got me faculties and brains about me. I have six kids and a wife to look after. So, if anyone wants to criticize me for that, then you can go suck me b***s basically."

Although 'The Gypsy King' has said he would not return to the ring again, his wife Paris Fury, and father, John Fury believe he may return for a chance to fight Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk for the Undisputed Title.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing Tyson Fury has reiterated his desire to retire following his WBC heavyweight title win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley. 🥊 Tyson Fury has reiterated his desire to retire following his WBC heavyweight title win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley. 🥊 https://t.co/TsvmWBuswr

