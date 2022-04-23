Watch: Tyson Fury's wife names the only fight that can urge 'The Gypsy King' to continue boxing

Tyson Fury's wife Paris Fury spoke about the only fight that would stop her husband from retiring.

In the first press conference for Fury vs. Whyte, 'The Gypsy King' announced that his upcoming fight would be his last. However, in an interview with Boxing UK, his wife Paris Fury spoke about Fury's retirement comments and the one fight that could stop him from retiring:

"I'd love it to be his last one. I personally honestly think if the 'AJ' fight comes along, I think he'd take it. I know he couldn't resist, but I think the truth of it is he knows it probably won't. So I think that this might be his last fight."

Paris Fury was then asked if she wanted to see Fury as the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the world. She responded:

"It's not his fault that they won't fight, so if he can't make them fight then that's it. But he's given everything, he can't win anymore, he can't be any greater than he is. He's the greatest in the world, and he's the greatest of all time now."

Fury fights Dillian Whyte on April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. If it is his last fight, it is the perfect setting for 'The Gypsy King' to retire, in front of a record-breaking crowd.

Frank Warren @frankwarren_tv After years of tension simmering at the boil it is FINALLY



🏟 Tonight After years of tension simmering at the boil it is FINALLY #FuryWhyte FIGHT DAY!🏟 Tonight @Tyson_Fury @DillianWhyte goes down at Wembley Stadium, live on BT Sport Box Office. 🔥 After years of tension simmering at the boil it is FINALLY #FuryWhyte FIGHT DAY!🏟 Tonight @Tyson_Fury v @DillianWhyte goes down at Wembley Stadium, live on BT Sport Box Office. https://t.co/9cAdVyp3cf

Watch Paris Fury's interview below:

Dereck Chisora predicts Dillian Whyte will knock out Tyson Fury

Dereck Chisora has shared his prediction for the April 23 title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte. The pair will go 12 rounds for the WBC and The Ring Magazine Heavyweight Titles at Wembley Stadium. Ahead of the bout, 'War' appeared on talkSPORT Boxing to give his opinion and prediction on the fight:

"I'm willing to put my house on it. Dillian Whyte is going to knock Tyson Fury out... Dillian is going to knock Tyson out. And Tyson is my mate, but I know he's listening, and if he's listening, he's going to get knocked out."

Watch the video below:

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I’ll put my house on it…



🥊 “Look at all your faces in the studio! Tyson Fury is going to get knocked out.”



believes Dillian Whyte will knock Tyson Fury out on Saturday. “I’ll put my house on it… @DillianWhyte is going to knock @Tyson_Fury out!”🥊 “Look at all your faces in the studio! Tyson Fury is going to get knocked out.” @DerekWarChisora believes Dillian Whyte will knock Tyson Fury out on Saturday. 😳 “I’ll put my house on it…@DillianWhyte is going to knock @Tyson_Fury out!”🥊 “Look at all your faces in the studio! Tyson Fury is going to get knocked out.”@DerekWarChisora believes Dillian Whyte will knock Tyson Fury out on Saturday. 🔥 https://t.co/K9zxBFr24a

Dereck Chisora has fought both Fury and Whyte twice, so he is probably the best person to predict the fight. However, 'The Gypsy King' was phenomenal in his last contest against Deontay Wilder.

