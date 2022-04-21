"I'm willing to put my house on it" - Derek Chisora reveals who he's backing in Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will fight on Saturday for the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles. By most accounts, Fury is the favorite in the bout but not all analysts agree.

Derek Chisora has fought both men twice. As a result, he is one of the most well-informed people when it comes to their capabilities in the ring. In a guest appearance on talkSPORT, Chisora disagreed with Alan Brazil's claim that Whyte does not stand a chance. Chisora said:

"I'm willing to put my house on it. Dillian Whyte is going to knock Tyson Fury out... Dillian is going to knock Tyson out. And Tyson is my mate, but I know he's listening, and if he's listening, he's going to get knocked out."

Chisora said that people are always shocked when the underdog wins but he is fully confident that Whyte will knock Fury out.

Check out the full conversation between Brazil and Chisora here:

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte vs. Derek Chisora

Derek Chisora fought Dillian Whyte in 2016 and 2018. He lost both fights. In 2016, Chisora was beaten by split decision. In 2018, he was knocked out in the eleventh round. The second bout between Chisora and Whyte was a close contest. At the time of the knockout, the men were fairly even on the scorecards.

Chisora faced Tyson Fury in 2011 and 2014. He lost both fights. The first bout was a split decision and Chisora's cornerman stopped the second bout between rounds ten and eleven. As his fights with Whyte are much more recent than his bouts with Fury, Chisora's perception of their respective talents might be somewhat uneven. However, he is still an active fighter in the division and has likely been paying close attention to the men's progress.

In their second bout, Fury beat Chisora by maintaining his range, switching in and out of a southpaw stance, and throwing flicking shots to disorient his opponent.

Recently, Fury has been fighting much more aggressively. If he attempts to fight Whyte head on, he will be giving up his height and reach advantage. On the inside, Whyte may be able to land the harder and more effective shots.

