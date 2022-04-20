Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte: Preview and Prediction

On April 23rd, at the Wembley Arena in London, England, Tyson Fury will defend his WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles against Dillian Whyte.

Fury won his belts against Deontay Wilder in the second fight of their trilogy. In 2021, he successfully defended the titles after knocking Wilder out in the eleventh round of their third fight. Whyte, the WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion, is the mandatory challenger.

The Fury-Whyte card will also feature: Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball, Anthony Cacace vs. Jonathan Romero, and Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski, among others.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Preview

Tyson Fury has a record of 31-0-1. He is the lineal heavyweight champion of the world, a title earned by defeating the former recognized champion. This title can be traced back through the annals of boxing history from Fury through the likes of Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, Sonny Liston, and Jack Dempsey.

Dillian Whyte began his fighting career as a professional kickboxer in 2008 and is a two-time British heavyweight kickboxing champion. In 2009, he began a short amateur career, which began with a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Joshua. He turned pro in 2011 after just 6 amateur fights.

Whyte has a record of 28-2-0, with 19 knockouts. This record includes victories over Derek Chisora, Joseph Parker, Lucas Browne, and Alexander Povetkin. He also has losses to Povetkin and Anthony Joshua.

If Whyte defeats Fury on Saturday, he will become the new lineal champ. The fight will also be the first time that The Ring Heavyweight Championship is contested in the United Kingdom since Muhammad Ali fought Brian London in 1966. As a result, there is a lot on the line for both men.

Tyson Fury made his pro debut in 2008. He had a successful amateur career, representing both Ireland and England at the international level. Fury, an Irish Traveler, was born in Manchester, England. After his pro debut, he primarily fought on the British domestic circuit. His early career victories include Derek Chisora, Steve Cunningham, and Kevin Johnson.

In 2015, Fury challenged Wladimir Klitschko for his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO World Titles. In a shocking victory, he gave Klitschko his first loss in over a decade, bringing the so-called 'Klitschko era' to an end. He then retired for three years.

In 2018, Fury emerged from retirement and eventually challenged Deontay Wilder for his heavyweight title. At the time, Wilder was considered to be the hardest puncher in the division. A controversial draw in the fight led to two rematches, which Fury won.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Prediction

Tyson Fury is the favorite in Saturday's bout. Fury is the more technically skilled boxer and has a more unorthodox style. With his height and reach advantage, Fury will be best-served by maintaining range and controlling the bout from the outside. However, he is likely going to attempt to follow up his knockout victory over Deontay Wilder with a similar victory over Whyte.

Joseph Parker, who fought Whyte and has been training with Fury, said that he believes that Fury will stop Whyte in the middle rounds of the fight. David Haye, a British boxing legend, has picked Whyte as the likely winner of the fight. He believes that Fury's confidence in his ability to stand toe-to-toe with Whyte will be his own undoing.

Fury has stated that he will try to knock Whyte out. His trainer, SugarHill Steward, has also stated that Fury will seek a knockout. If he decides to stand in the pocket and fight, Fury will give up his range and battle Whyte on his own terrain. Whyte is an excellent body-puncher and tends to excel at close range. If Whyte wins, it will likely be by wearing down the taller man with hard hooks to the body.

The fight will likely be closer than many anticipate. Whyte has avoided Fury's mindgames and is entering the ring well-prepared.

Prediction: Fury via stoppage

