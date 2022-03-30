"Everybody has a chance" - SugarHill Steward on Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte's long awaited face-off

Tyson Fury is scheduled to defend the WBC Heavyweight Championship against Dillian Whyte on April 23, 2022. In an interview with BT Sport Boxing, Fury's trainer, SugarHill Steward, spoke about his training camp and Fury's preparation for the upcoming bout.

One of Fury's greatest advantages, Steward said, is that he has been in training since his knockout win over Deontay Wilder in October 2021. When asked about his prediction for the fight, the trainer said:

"Knockout. There's knockouts always. Knockout time. Every fight I'm preparing Tyson to knock somebody out."

When asked if Whyte has a chance to beat Fury, Steward said:

"Listen, this is the heavyweight division, the most exciting division in boxing. Everybody has a chance. That's why it's one of the big daddy divisions, because anything can happen in the heavyweight division."

Throughout the interview, Steward also noted that 'The Gypsy King' does not have a gameplan for his fight with Whyte. This is something that the Fury camp has stated repeatedly in recent days.

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting

mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/t… Tyson Fury has not decided on gameplan for Dillian Whyte heavyweight clash Tyson Fury has not decided on gameplan for Dillian Whyte heavyweight clashmirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/t… https://t.co/2WQ5dhiE1Y

The purpose of this is to retain the ability to make adjustments during the fight to account for Whyte's own approach, Steward said. Fury will be ready to make the changes required to counter whatever Whyte brings into the ring.

Check out SugarHill Steward's interview here:

Tyson Fury is defending his titles for the second time

Tyson Fury is the reigning WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion. His fight with Whyte will be his first fight since his back-to-back battles against Deontay Wilder in 2020 and 2021.

In 2015, Fury had what is arguably his most impressive victory to date when he won a unanimous decision over Wladimir Klitschko, giving the heavyweight legend his first loss in over a decade. After defeating 'Dr. Steelhammer', Fury went on hiatus. In 2018, he returned to the ring for two fights before taking on the then-undefeated knockout artist Deontay Wilder.

The Fury-Wilder trilogy has so far been the high point of Fury's professional career and has been credited with driving a resurgence of interest in heavyweight boxing following the end of the Klitschko era.

Dillian Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Fury's titles. Whyte is coming off a TKO victory over Alexander Povetkin, who previously knocked him out in August 2020.

MTK Global Boxing @MTKGlobal



WBC Heavyweight Title

@Tyson_Fury Dillian Whyte



@WembleyStadium, London

April 23

BT Sport Box Office / ESPN PPV



#FuryWhyte #TysonFury #DillianWhyte #Boxing One month to go until the Gypsy King lights up WembleyWBC Heavyweight TitleDillian Whyte@WembleyStadium, LondonApril 23BT Sport Box Office / ESPN PPV One month to go until the Gypsy King lights up Wembley 💫🏆 WBC Heavyweight Title⭐ @Tyson_Fury 🆚 Dillian Whyte📍 @WembleyStadium, London📅 April 23📺 BT Sport Box Office / ESPN PPV#FuryWhyte #TysonFury #DillianWhyte #Boxing https://t.co/31EnNh8Z0i

Edited by John Cunningham