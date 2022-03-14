"He's an underdog but a live underdog" - David Price gives Dillian Whyte a puncher's chance against Tyson Fury

In an appearance on BT Sports’ The Heavyweight Landscape, David Price claimed Dillian Whyte will be a threat to Tyson Fury when the two British rivals fight on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium. The former British and Commonwealth Champion sees Whyte as a dangerous opponent with a destructive left hook and strong jab that could cause Fury problems:

"We all know he lives the life, he trains like an animal, he's got to come and bring the fight but he's where he should be as an underdog, but he's a live underdog. He's got one of the best left hooks in the heavyweight division in my opinion, the way he throws that left hook, short like a bit of a clubbing left hook."

He added:

"He's got a long reach, really long arms, I know Tyson has got the longest arms in the division but Dillian's probably got to make up for his lack of height with his own reach and he's got a good solid jab".

Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 @BTSportBoxing "He's an underdog but a live underdog .. He's got one of the best left hooks in the division!"



David Price and @TommyTNTFury clash over the threat posed by Dillian Whyte.



Watch The Heavyweight Landscape on YouTube. "He's an underdog but a live underdog .. He's got one of the best left hooks in the division!"David Price and @TommyTNTFury clash over the threat posed by Dillian Whyte.Watch The Heavyweight Landscape on YouTube.

Fury vs. Whyte is set to be one of the biggest fights ever in the UK. There will be over eighty thousand fans in attendance to witness two British heavyweights battle for the WBC Heavyweight Title.

Dillian Whyte's left hook

Dillian Whyte last bout was against Alexander Povetkin in March 2021 when he avenged his loss against the Russian with a brutal stoppage victory. 'The Body Snatcher' landed his trademark left hook that Price spoke about on The Heavyweight Landscape.

The man from Brixton is also the only man to knock out Dereck Chisora where he landed another devastating left hook to end the contest.

Furthermore, despite not beating Joseph Parker by knockout, 'The Body Snatcher' landed a phenomenal left hook against the New Zealander in the 9th round to send him crashing to the canvas.

However, Dillian Whyte has never knocked out anyone with the same dimensions as Tyson Fury. The closest he came was early in his career against Anthony Joshua, where a left hook stunned AJ in the second round of their grudge fight.

With 19 knockouts out of 28 victories, Whyte has immense punching power. It is yet to be seen whether he can land a big left hook on 'The Gypsy King' and become a world champion.

Fury will have the reach, weight and size advantage over Dillian Whyte. The South London fighter will have to produce the best performance of his career to be victorious.

Edited by John Cunningham