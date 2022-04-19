"Tyson will stop him" - Joseph Parker on Dillian Whyte vs. Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury will defend his heavyweight titles against Dillian Whyte on April 23 in London, England.

Joseph Parker, a former WBO World Heavyweight Champion, has been training with Tyson Fury for over fifteen weeks to help him prepare for the bout. Parker fought Whyte in 2018 and lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Sky Sports recently interviewed Parker, asking about his predictions for the upcoming bout. In the interview, Parker said:

"Dillian Whyte is a handful for any fighter and I know that from first-hand experience - how tough he is... no one is, sort of, sure what he's going to bring, and how he's going to look, and what he's been working on."

In their bout, Parker hurt Whyte with a hard right hand in the final round, sending him to the canvas. Whyte was able to recover and managed to stay ahead on the scorecards. In his interview, Parker was asked if he believed that he would have beaten Whyte if there had been one more round:

"One more round and I could've done some damage but we were given twelve rounds. He beat me on the day but I'd love the opportunity to fight him again in the future."

When asked his prediction, Parker said:

"Because of the toughness of Dillian Whyte, it possibly could go twelve rounds but I feel that Tyson will stop him between rounds five and nine."

Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury both fought Derek Chisora

Derek Chisora is the only shared opponent on Whyte and Fury's records. Both men have fought him twice. Chisora is a London-based boxer who was born in Mbare, Zimbabwe. He has a record of 32-12 with 23 knockouts.

In 2011, Tyson Fury and Chisora met at Wembley Arena. They both had records of 14-0 at the time. The Commonwealth Heavyweight and the British Boxing Board of Control Heavyweight Titles were on the line. Fury won via unanimous decision.

In November 2014, Fury fought Chisora again, this time for the European, WBO International, and British Heavyweight Titles. He beat him by stoppage in the tenth round.

Dillian Whyte faced Chisora in 2016 for the WBC International Heavyweight Title. He won the first via split decision. In 2016, the men met a second time for the WBC Silver and WBO International Heavyweight Titles. Whyte won via knockout in the eleventh round.

Joseph Parker, who commented on the fight above, has also faced and beaten Chisora twice.

