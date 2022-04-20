"I am definitely guilty of sliding down to my opponent's level" - Tommy Fury discusses his next fight and Jake Paul

Tommy Fury recently discussed his next fight at Wembley Stadium and claimed that some of his lesser performances have been due to his complacency in the ring. Tyson Fury's brother is set to return on Saturday against Daniel Bocianski. With a record of 10 wins and only 1 loss, Bocianski will be Tommy's best opponent to date.

'TNT' was meant to fight in December against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. However, the former 'Love Island' star suffered a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib which forced him to pull out of the contest.

Due to Fury's performances against low-level opponents, some boxing experts were predicting Paul to be victorious if the fight had gone ahead.

Here's what Tommy Fury said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"I am definitley guilty of sliding down to my opponent's level but that's not gonna happen on Saturday night. I'm gonna go in there and do what I do, I'm not gonna try and please anyone or get knockout of the year. I'm just gonna go in there, calm and collected and box how I want to box for a change. Not how everybody else want's me to box."

It remains to be seen if Fury can show improvements in his boxing skills and win in style on Saturday night. 'TNT' is only 22-years-old and this is a great opportunity for him to prove his doubters wrong.

Tommy Fury still wants to fight Jake Paul

'TNT' continued by stating he is still open to fighting Jake Paul in the future and is fed up with the American mentioning his name:

"That fight's always going to be there in my opinion, but as far as me thinking about that fight, not at all. My mind is fixated on Saturday night and coming through my opponent in amazing fashion. Whatever comes next, comes next. Jake Paul can't keep my name out of his mouth for some reason. One minute he's not interested in the fight then I'm a potential opponent."

'The Problem Child' is set to return in August. If Fury wins on Saturday, it is plausible a fight between them could still take place. After knocking out Tyron Woodley, the American is looking for another big fight to boost his boxing resume.

