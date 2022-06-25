"They can go s*** my b***s" - Tyson Fury on speculation about his retirement

Tyson Fury has hit back at his critics for questioning his retirement from boxing. Fury claims he does not have any more love for the sport and wants to focus on his family.

'The Gypsy King' is coming off a sensational knockout victory against Dillian Whyte in front of a record-breaking 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. After retaining his WBC Heavyweight Championship, Fury announced that he would retire from boxing.

Watch the highlights of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte:

Here's what Fury said in a recent interview with iFL TV:

"I'm all out of getting punched in the face for a few quid. Got plenty of money, still got my faculties and brains about me. Six kids and a wife to look after. So, if anyone wants to criticise me for that, they can go s*** my b*** basically."

Watch the full interview:

Tyson Fury on why he doesn't want to fight the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Despite being regarded by many as the best heavyweight in the world, there are some who believe that Tyson Fury must face the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk 2 to cement his legacy.

Joshua and Usyk are set for a rematch on August 20, in Jeddah. The Ukrainian shocked the world by dominating the Brit in London last September. Usyk was awarded a 12-round unanimous decision victory and captured the WBA, IBF, and WBO Heavyweight Championships.

Watch the highlights of the fight between Joshua and Uysk:

However, during the same interview, 'The Gypsy King' disregarded both Joshua and Usyk as viable opponents. Fury said the following about 'AJ':

"Tried to make that fight six times at least and unsuccessful every time because you're messing with a diva. Prima donna, little sucker bitch, who don't wanna fight… He couldn't beat me if he had a baseball bat while I was sleeping."

As for Usyk, Fury does not believe the Ukrainian is a legitimate heavyweight. 'The Gypsy King' still regards Usyk as a blown-up middleweight who is not big enough.

It remains to be seen if Tyson Fury does a u-turn and does end up facing the winner of Joshua and Usyk. Fury is yet to relinquish his WBC belt and would have the opportunity to become the first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion since Lennox Lewis.

