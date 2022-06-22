“I will enter the ring and make you happy with my boxing” - Oleksandr Usyk promises to make Ukrainians proud in Anthony Joshua rematch

Oleksandr Usyk made sure to mention his homeland during the press conference ahead of his rematch with Anthony Joshua. The Ukrainian has always proudly represented his country and has a message for his countrymen.

Speaking about his country, he had this to say to his people:

“It’s a big honor for me to be here. I will enter the ring and make you happy with my boxing”

Watch the press conference here:

Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBA, WBO, and IBF World Heavyweight Championships in a rematch against Anthony Joshua. Usyk entered the first fight as an underdog, but is the betting favorite for the rematch.

In the first fight, the smaller man highlighted the boxing skills that have taken him from Olympic Gold to the undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world.

Usyk will take on Joshua on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The exact purses have not been revealed, but are reportedly extremely lucrative for each fighter. Promoter Eddie Hearn claimed that Saudi Arabia offered the best financial package for the fight.

Oleksandr Usyk has spent the last few months raising awareness for Ukraine

The rematch was initially delayed due to Oleksandr Usyk returning to Ukraine to support the defense efforts in the war with Russia. Other Ukrainian boxers like former Unified Lightweight Champion Vasyl Lomachenko have also returned to Ukraine.

However, in May, Usyk and his Promoter decided that the best thing to do for Ukraine was to fight on. Usyk wants to showcase his country and by competing in mega-fights like this, on August 20, he believes he is doing so.

Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk - Heavyweight Title Fight

A fight of this magnitude for the heavyweight championship of the world is certain to have a large audience. Additionally, with the reported retirement of Tyson Fury, this fight will determine the best active heavyweight in the world.

Usyk has remained vocal about the situation back home in various interviews. The heavyweight champion has also posted the hashtag #IStandWithUkraine alongside images of him training for the big rematch.

He has also launched a foundation in his name for the people of Ukraine. He said in a video made for the foundation that he wishes happiness for everyone and and would help the armed forces of his country.

“My team and I made a charitable donation, a fund that will help people who don’t have a home anymore and need help. We will help the territorial defense force, the soldiers of the armed forces in Ukraine. I want to wish everyone health, happiness, and joy. Let's pray and thank God that everything will be fine. Together for the victory!”

Watch the video for the foundation here:

