"Let's bet a million on it" - Jake Paul responds to Tyson Fury's 100k bet on Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has responded to Tyson Fury's 100k bet on Tommy Fury to beat him by raising the stakes to $1 million.

Paul and Tommy are set to fight on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pair were initially meant to fight last December; however, 'TNT' pulled out less than two weeks before the fight due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib he sustained in sparring.

Here's what Paul said in a recent video on social media:

"Tyson Fury, who made fourty million dollars last year is willing to bet 100k on his brother. Oh my god, we're shaking. Hey Tyson, you f****** p****, you made fourty million dollars. I know it wasn't as much as me but let's up the ante. Let's bet a million on it, Tyson. Two million, three million, however much you want to f****** bet. Let's do it. Are you down? Make a deal."

Watch the full video:

[ @JakePaul] Jake Paul responds to Tyson Fury…@JakePaul] Jake Paul responds to Tyson Fury…[🎥 @JakePaul] https://t.co/ZkyYmfugDp

Jake Paul believes Tyson Fury is not confident of Tommy Fury beating him

Jake Paul continued by claiming that Tyson is unwilling to bet an astronomical amount of money on his brother because he doesn't believe in him.

"See I can tell when someone's really not confident because these p**** mot*******ers... they're scared. I can tell when they're scared. But me, I'm a cold mot*******er. I'll bet anyone, anytime, any place."

'The Problem Child' is coming off an impressive knockout victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last December. Paul landed a devastating right hook in the sixth round to render Woodley unconscious on the canvas.

Watch Paul knockout Woodley below:

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury's last fight was on Tyson Fury's undercard at Wembley Stadium on April 23 against Daniel Bocianski. 'TNT' dominated his Polish opponent to claim a comprehensive decision on the cards.

It remains to be seen if Tyson accepts Paul's offer and ends up betting a significantly higher amount on Tommy.

When the fight between Fury and Paul was previously scheduled, some boxing experts believed the American could win the fight. Many see the bout as an evenly matched contest.

Watch this previous interview with Carl Frampton:

