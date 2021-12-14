"The demand for tickets has been mind blowing"- UK boxing icons Kell Brook and Amir Khan remain popular on home soil years after last holding world titles 

The highly-anticipated grudge match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook sold out within minutes. The initial buzz for the fight was seemingly low, but as the fight inches closer, the demand for the tickets is sky-high.

Presale tickets for Manchester AO Arena opened up last Friday and sold out within four minutes. The final batch of tickets went on sale on Monday (December 13) and was sold out in just six minutes.

The Manchester AO Arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators and for it to be sold out within 10 minutes is remarkable. Kell Brook vs. Amir Khan is now one of the fastest-selling British boxing events in history.

Promoter Ben Shalom, whose company, BOXXER, put this fight together, recently opened up on the feat achieved by the event while talking to Sky Sports. He said:

"We knew we could sell the arena out a few times over but the demand for tickets has been mind-blowing. The arena told this event is bigger than Bieber."

While the hype for the fight was initially less than expected, Ben Shalom remained positive about the magnitude of interest the fight would generate. The fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook has been years in the making and even though it is happening years after their prime, fans are eagerly waiting to see these two step across in the ring.

Will Amir Khan chase another world title after his fight with Kell Brook?

Amir Khan is currently set to take on Kell Brook on February 19, 2022. Having won the world championships in multiple weight divisions, speculation of Khan going after yet another championship has been circulating for a while.

However, it is unlikely that Khan will pursue a world title after his fight against Kell Brook. His fight with Brook is set for a 149-pound catchweight bout. It will be interesting to see what Amir Khan does in the future as this could very well be his last pro-boxing fight.

