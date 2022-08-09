Is Floyd Mayweather broke? Taking a deeper look into his potential earning from Mikuru Asakura fight

Floyd Mayweather is set to take on Japanese MMA sensation Mikuru Asakura in September later this year. The bout will be the 45-year-old boxer's fourth exhibition fight since retiring from the sport.

Mayweather's continued urge to put on exhibition bouts like these has raised certain question marks surrounding his financial stability. However, it is safe to say that 'Money' is well off and does not depend on these exhibitions for his livelihood.

'TBE' has always been attracted towards money, and when he sees an opportunity to earn more, he grabs it. The same can be said for his upcoming exhibition bout against Mikuru Asakura.

Floyd Mayweather is expected to take home roughly $20-30 million from his fight against the Japanese MMA star. Interestingly, 'Money' was even paid handsomely to come to the press-conference of the fight a couple of months ago.

In a video posted by EsNews following the event held in June earlier this year, Mayweather revealed he was paid $1.5 million to attend the press-conference alone. He said:

"I'm coming to you live. You want to know how much money I got for coming here? 1.5 [million dollars]."

Watch the video with EsNews below:

Adrien Broner wants an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather

Former four-division world champion Adrien Broner has called out his former mentor, Mayweather, yet again. This time around, 'The Problem' has urged for an exhibition bout, claiming both parties could end up making $100 million plus.

During a recent appearance on Cigar Talk, Adrien Broner spoke about a potential bout against 'Money' and said:

“We only have to do ten rounds, and we both gonna get 100 plus million for it, and we ain’t never got to box again. Why didn’t it happen? It’s so easy. This is a lay-up fight. This is the most money you ever gonna make in your career. I don’t care if it’s a real fight or an exhibition. We can do an exhibition, 10 rounds, and the whole world is gonna watch it.”

Interestingly, while Adrien Broner has regularly called out Floyd Mayweather for an exhibition bout, 'Money' seems to have no interest in the fight just yet. It will be interesting to see if or when a potential matchup between the two gets made.

Watch the full interview with Cigar Talk below:

