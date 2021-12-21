"I will never let another man disrespect me" - When Adrien Broner called out Floyd Mayweather after being tagged 'alcoholic' by the undefeated boxer

Floyd Mayweather and Adrien Broner have been close in the past, with Broner sometimes referring to the undefeated boxer as a 'big brother'. However, the two were later involved in a beef that came to a head when Mayweather ripped 'The Problem' and called him an alcoholic during an interview in 2016.

Broner clearly didn't take kindly to Mayweather's comments and hit back at 'Money' following his win over Ashley Theophane.

During the post-fight interview, Broner said he wouldn't let anyone disrespect him and called out Floyd Mayweather. 'Money' was in attendance, and Broner was set on settling their differences in the ring, regardless of whether it was a fight or a spar. Broner said:

"Now I'm a man, at the end of the day, and I come from the streets, the trenches man, from the bottom. I'm talking about water and cornflakes. I come from nothing and I will never let a man disrespect me like that. So he got to see me. I don't care if we spar or we fight, let's get it on."

You can watch Adrien Broner call out Floyd Mayweather below:

How did the relationship between Adrien Broner and Floyd Mayweather turn sour?

In the lead-up to Adrien Broner's fight against Theophane, Floyd Mayweather was supporting 'Treasure'. The British boxer was one of The Money Team's upcoming stars at the time and had been training with Mayweather in the build-up.

Since the two were on opposite sides, there had been a deterioration in their relationship. The fight between Broner and Mayweather never happened. Despite this, they remained involved in a back-and-forth on social media for several months.

After calling him an alcoholic, the retired boxer had also suggested that Broner should be nicknamed 'Snake'. Here's what he said during an interview with FightHype:

"Adrien Broner, his nickname is 'The Problem'. I think he has a lot of problems. Adrien Broner was just an alcoholic six months ago. One thing I'm trying to find out about Adrien Broner, is he a boxing promoter, is he a rapper, is he a porn star, or is he a gangster? Like I said before, 'The Problem', that's what Adrien Broner likes to call himself, if I'm not mistaken. The problem that he really needs to focus on is his problem in Cincinnati. I think the best name for him is not 'The Problem', it's 'Snake'."

You can watch Floyd Mayweather's full interview with FIghtHype below:

