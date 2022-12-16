Andrew Tate has revealed that he doesn’t think his fight with Jake Paul will be made. The former kickboxing world champion spoke to Twitch streamer Adin Ross during an hour-long live stream, and when asked about the potential fight, he had this to say:

“I don’t think me and Jake Paul are gonna fight, there’s a lot of negotiations behind the scenes, it’s not a simple process. Between you and I, I quite like Jake. It’s Logan who’s full of shit.”

Andrew Tate (76-9-0), a former two-weight division ISKA (International Sport Kickboxing Association) kickboxing champion, is expected to finalize the fight deal with the former YouTuber ever since they faced off earlier this year. 'Cobra' retired professionally in 2013 after winning his second ISKA world title. However, his last recorded bout was against Cosmin Lingurar on RXF in 2020, where he won by TKO in round 2.

Check out the full interview below, comments about Paul are at 52:36

Jake Paul’s last fight was a unanimous decision win over UFC legend Anderson Silva. The YouTuber turned boxer started his boxing journey at an influencer boxing event, where he fought another YouTube Aneson Gib and won by TKO. The younger Paul brother has defeated the likes of Ben Askren and Tyrone Woodley since then, with knockouts against both former UFC fighters.

Paul spoke with Adin Ross about his clash with 'Cobra' as well. As the streamer was impersonating the viral internet sensation on a video call with 'The Problem Child', Paul spoke to Ross as if he was Tate himself, he said:

“I’ve been tryna get you to sign, you’ve been kinda quiet though. Is it because you’ve been on the stream all day? I’ve sent you the contract.”

Furthermore, while being interviewed by Adin Ross, Jake Paul spoke of probable opponents for his next fight. When asked who the undefeated fighter is facing next, he said:

“We have contracts out with three people, everybody wants it.”

Check out the full interview below,

The story so far: Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate started kickboxing in 2005, and by November of 2008, was ranked the seventh best light-heavyweight kickboxer by ISKA. In 2009, he won the British ISKA Full Contact Cruiserweight championship in Derby, England, and was ranked No.1 in his division in Europe.

The Luton-born fighter then went on to win the ISKA Full-Contact light Cruiserweight in 2013, where he beat Jean-Luc Benoit via knockout and claimed the world title. He also captured the ISKA world title in 2014 against Vincent Petitjean, making him a two-division world champion kickboxer.

Andrew Tate has since started several businesses in the webcam and casino industries. His rise to mainstream popularity, however, is due to his viral clips across social media where he is seen discussing polarizing topics of modern masculinity, tackling society's constructs, or "defeating the matrix" in his very own words.

The British-American internet personality credits his recent rise to prominence to an online business he founded called Hustler's University, where people who subscribe to the online course are said to receive knowledge on starting online businesses. They are also paid to edit and post clips of Andrew Tate across social media platforms.

