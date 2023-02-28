Andy Ruiz Jr. issues clarification on promotional status after PBC split rumors

Andy Ruiz Jr. has issued has clarification on promotional status after recent reports of free agency.

It was reported that the Mexican is following in Deontay Wilder's footsteps and has decided to become a free agent after splitting with Al Haymon's PBC. However, a recent clarification issued by the former heavyweight champion suggests that he will retain Al Haymon as an advisor and continue to be a part of PBC.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to report the update, revealing that Andy Ruiz Jr. has ended his contract with just TGB promotions, who happen to be partners with PBC:

"Andy Ruiz has now clarified that he is retaining Al Haymon as an adviser and remaining part of PBC, but is now a promotional free agent after ending his contract with TGB Promotions (the promoters who stage most of Haymon's PBC events)."

Will Andy Ruiz Jr. face Deontay Wilder next?

Andy Ruiz Jr. was last seen inside the boxing ring against Luis Ortiz. The fight took place back in September last year, with Ruiz Jr. coming out victorious after a hard-fought battle against 'King Kong'.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about Ruiz Jr.'s next fight. Interestingly, he was ordered to fight Filip Hrgovic by the WBC, but the Mexican ended up pulling out of the fight after it went to purse bids in an attempt to secure a potential fight against Deontay Wilder.

The bout between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder is one of the biggest matchups to make in the heavyweight division right now.

However, Wilder seems to be pursuing a fight against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou at the moment. 'The Bronze Bomber' and Ngannou are in talks for a potential two-fight deal involving one boxing fight and one MMA fight.

It's safe to say that nothing seems certain at the moment and as things stand right now, it is unlikely that Ruiz Jr.'s next fight will be against Deontay Wilder. That said, it remains to be seen as to whether or not the Mexican can land a fight against 'The Bronze Bomber'.

