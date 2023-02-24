Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has terminated his contract with Al Hayman's promotional company, PBC.

The Mexican was signed to the PBC in 2019, however, the two parties have decided to part ways after a mutual agreement. Interestingly, this came just a week after Deontay Wilder, a potential future opponent of Ruiz Jr., also announced his exit from the promotion and became a free agent.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to report the same and stated:

"Andy Ruiz is now a free agent after terminating his contract with Al Haymon’s PBC by mutual agreement, his father Andy Ruiz Sr has revealed."

Andy Ruiz Jr. was last seen inside the squared circle against Luis Ortiz. The fight took place back in September last year when Ruiz Jr. came out victorious after a hard-fought 12-round battle against Ortiz.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about the Mexican's next fight. Interestingly, he was ordered to fight Filip Hrgovic by the WBC, however, 'The Destroyer' pulled out of the fight after it went to purse bids in an attempt to secure a better pay out in a potential fight against Deontay Wilder.

What did Deontay Wilder say about fight Andy Ruiz Jr.?

Deontay Wilder is one of the most feared punchers in the world of boxing. While his recent run of form isn't that impressive, 'The Bronze Bomber' still possesses a vicious right hand which is enough to put anyone to sleep.

The same was seen in his most recent outing against Robert Helenius when he secured a first-round knockout. Since then, a potential fight against Andy Ruiz Jr. has always been on the radar for Wilder.

While nothing seems certain at the moment, Deontay Wilder gave his thoughts on fighting Andy Ruiz Jr. during an interview with ES News earlier this year. While suggesting that the Mexican does not have enough to beat him inside the squared circle, Wilder said:

"Andy's a good fighter, I like his speed, his willingness, and his bravery. But this man doesn't have enough for me... I am that man. That's why they fear me."

